Kade Ruotolo seeks to wrap things up early against Blake Cooper: "I want to get the finish"

Athletes trying their hand at different combat sports is part of the appeal of being a ONE Championship fighter. That is exactly what Kade Ruotolo plans to do at ONE 167 on June 7.

The ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion will make his MMA debut inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, against Blake Cooper and is eyeing an explosive finish.

Speaking with ONE Championship, Ruotolo opened up on his motivation to get the result that he wants in his lightweight tussle in Bangkok, Thailand:

"I want to give a show. I want to have fun out there. Obviously, I want to get the finish, and I truly believe that I will get that finish."

Kade Ruotolo has proven time and time again at this point in his career that he can get the finish if his opponent gives him the slightest opening, with his submission finishes against Francisco Lo and Uali Kurzhev being his best performances thus far in ONE Championship.

But because MMA has the added dimension of striking, Ruotolo's massive advantage in grappling all depends on whether he can wade through Cooper's punches and kicks to get the fight down on the ground.

Kade Ruotolo addresses the public's concern about his striking ahead of MMA debut

The decorated Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) black belter knows that his striking still needs to improve and gave fans an update about it in an interview on the Talk-Jitsu Podcast:

"My technique obviously still feels sharp. I'm still flowing when it comes to jiu-jitsu portions. Every single day just work on my striking, whether it be just sparring or whatever it may be. Just making sure the upper body catches on too."

See the full episode below:

ONE 167 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.