Kade Ruotolo on what sets him and twin Tye apart from the rest of the pack: “That mental strength”

Kade Ruotolo believes that apart from the technical skills as a martial artist, what separates him and his twin brother Tye from other fighters is their mental strength. It is something he is tapping on as he makes his long-awaited MMA debut.

The reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion, Ruotolo, 21, will dip his hands in MMA for the first time at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut on June 7.

He is going up against fellow American fighter Blake Cooper in a lightweight MMA showdown, part of the stacked event happening at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

In an interview with ONE Championship in line with his MMA debut, Kade Ruotolo highlighted how he and his brother Tye have gone through a lot in their martial arts journey. Among the things they have developed is mental strength to overcome whatever is placed before them.

The Atos standout said:

"My brother and I have done what we've done our entire lives. Building that mental strength. I don't think a lot of people are prepared to go those lengths."

At ONE 167, Kade Ruotolo is fulfilling his long-targeted goal of competing in MMA as part of his push to expand his horizon as a fighter.

Looking to trip him in his intial MMA foray is Cooper, who is out to bounce back after losing in his promotional debut last September.

ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut will be available live and for free in U.S. primetime on June 7 to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Kade Ruotolo says he is ready for long-awaited MMA debut

Kade Ruotolo expressed readiness for his long-awaited MMA debut at ONE 167 on June 7 in Bangkok, Thailand, saying that he and his team have done everything needed to come up with a winning performance.

The 21-year-old martial artist said that apart from his traditional lane of jiu-jitsu, they have shored up other facets of his MMA game to present opponent Blake Cooper with varying looks.

He told ONE Championship in an interview as his MMA debut was announced earlier this year:

"I just want to stay as active as possible and check all the boxes. MMA, jiu-jitsu, and everything else after that may come with it."

Kade Ruotolo has dominated the lightweight submission grappling division since coming on board ONE Championship in 2022, winning all of his six fights to date, claiming the world title in the weight class along the way and successfully defending the belt thrice already.