Kade Ruotolo shares how he can apply ADCC experience to ONE’s submission grappling ruleset

ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo is basking on the opportunity to apply the lessons he learned while competing at ADCC tournaments now that he is in ONE Championship.

The 20-year-old American champion considers it having the best of both worlds as he continues to build his name in the sport of submission grappling, which has reached tremendous heights since he decided to join ONE last year.

Kade Ruotolo said his experience competing at ADCC tournaments has complemented his campaign in ONE, allowing him to be in a better spot to succeed.

He shared to the Jiu-Jitsu Times how his know-how of ADCC rules figure in his push as a ONE champion athlete. He said:

“I love it because I can just take all those strategic elements [about racking up points] out [in ADCC], and just focus on getting that tap [under ONE ruleset].”

Kade Ruotolo gets to flex his compact submission grappling skills once again as he returns to action on June 9 at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video in Bangkok.

He will defend the ONE lightweight submission grappling world title against Tommy Langaker of Norway in the co-headlining fight at ONE’s sixth Amazon show of the year, taking place at the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Kade Ruotolo became world champion in October last year, defeating Russian Uali Kurzhev by submission (heel hook) to claim the inaugural lightweight submission grappling title.

He then made a first successful title defense in December, winning by unanimous decision over Brazilian Matheus Gabriel.

The reigning champion looks to retain the world title anew versus Tommy Langaker, who like himself has ADCC experience and won in the trials last year. The 29-year-old Wulfing Academy veteran has been undefeated in ONE Championship in two fights to date.

ONE Fight Night 11 is available free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

