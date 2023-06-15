Kade Ruotolo shares other sports he excels at besides jiu-jitsu

Apart from jiu-jitsu, ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo and his twin brother Tye also excel at surfing and skating.

He said they have been doing them since they were little kids and have become part of who they are as individuals.

Kade Ruotolo spoke of it with the South China Morning Post during the post-fight interview for his recent outing at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video on June 9 in Bangkok.

The 20-year-old American phenom said:

“We've been doing the same couple of things since we were three years old. We started jiu-jitsu, surfing, and skating all when we were three years old and we've been doing that our entire lives. When people see us surfing a bit, they would be like, yeah, they could do it all. Not really, we can just do jiu-jitsu, surfing, and skating. That's about it.”

While busy training and competing in jiu-jitsu, Kade Ruotolo makes sure he also allots time for his other passions.

In fact, he and Tye Ruotolo put up a training facility in a coastal part of Costa Rica so that when they are working on their game, they can also do surfing on the side. The facility, he said, is almost done and they cannot wait to use it.

At ONE Fight Night 11, Kade Ruotolo retained his ONE lightweight submission grappling world title after defeating Norwegian challenger Tommy Langaker by unanimous decision.

It was his second successful defense of the title he won last October and his fourth straight victory in as many fights under ONE Championship.

Apart from continuing his grappling campaign, Ruotolo plans to start competing in mixed martial arts later this year.

Replay of ONE Fight Night 11, which took place at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, is available for free on Amazon Prime in North America.

