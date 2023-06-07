Kade Ruotolo on how surfing mimics jiu-jitsu in real life

Brazilian jiu-jitsu, skateboarding, surfing, repeat. That pretty much sums up how Kade Ruotolo gets about his life on a daily basis. So much so, the afro-haired world champion feels surfing helps him make major progress during his mat sessions at the gym.

Ahead of his return at ONE Fight Night 11, where he defends his lightweight submission grappling crown, Kade Ruotolo opened up on the similarities he has discovered between his two favorite hobbies.

The 20-year-old grappling specialist told ONE Championship:

“You might take a bomb on the head, and then all of a sudden you swim three, four strokes to the surface, and then you got four more [waves] coming. That’s all mental. You start thinking, ‘Am I even going to make it under these four?’

He added:

"So, there’s so much mental strength and physical strength involved in surfing, so it definitely translates to jiu-jitsu.”

If he isn't spotted on the mats of Atos training alongside his twin, Tye, under the tutelage of Professor Andre Galvao, the brothers can be spotted riding the waves or tackling a ramp in their hometown or Costa Rica.

However, with another title defense drawing near, the youngest-ever ADCC world champion and reigning lightweight submission grappling divisional king of ONE has put BJJ as his primary task.

Standing across from him on Friday, June 9, is none other than Tommy Langaker, the Norwegian beast, who has been making similar waves throughout the European BJJ circuit.

Don't forget to catch Kade Ruotolo and Langaker in action at ONE Fight Night 11, emanating live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium later this week.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime membership can watch all the action live and for free.

