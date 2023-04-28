Ruotolo twins tease going into MMA by end of 2023

Brazilian jiu-jitsu phenoms Kade and Tye Ruotolo have been tearing up the submission grappling scene, and it’s almost inevitable that they will make the transition to mixed martial arts sooner rather than later.

The twins ultimately gave assurances about the speculations when they took part in an Ask Me Anything session on Reddit.

One user that goes by Sanabul asked the brothers if they have any aspirations in MMA, and the two wrote that they plan to make their debut by the end of 2023.

“We plan on MMA by the end of the year for sure 💯,” the twins wrote.

Another fan Loganbaker2147 asked, “Do you guys have any MMA plans in the future?”

“Yes sir 100%,” the Ruotolo brothers answered.

Though Kade and Tye Ruotolo are just 20 years old, their BJJ resume is already one of the best the sport has ever seen.

Kade Ruotolo is the youngest ADCC world champion in history and also the inaugural ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion.

Tye Ruotolo, meanwhile, is a bronze medalist in the absolute division in the 2022 ADCC world championships and the youngest IBJJF world champion in history.

He’s also set for the biggest match of his ONE Championship run when he takes on ONE middleweight world champion Reinier de Ridder in a submission grappling match at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video on May 5 at 1stBank Center in Colorado.

Though he’s a natural lightweight, Tye Ruotolo’s match against de Ridder will be the second time in his ONE Championship tenure that he’s fighting above his weight class. The 20-year-old last fought and submitted Marat Gafurov in a 180-pound catchweight bout at ONE on Prime Video 5.

Kade, too, has a fight lined up just a month after his twin brother takes the Circle. Kade will defend the ONE lightweight submission grappling world title against Tommy Langaker at ONE Fight Night 11 on June 9 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Both ONE Fight Night 10 and ONE Fight Night 11 will be broadcast live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

