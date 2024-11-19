"Kade wanted that KO so bad" - Fans have nothing but love for Kade Ruotolo's brutal sequence against Ahmed Mujtaba

Kade Ruotolo's transition to mixed martial arts continues to be a successful venture, after he recently defeated Ahmed Mujtaba via first-round submission in their lightweight MMA battle on Nov. 8 at ONE 169 inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion's winning sequence was recently published by ONE Championship on Instagram:

"Blink and you'll miss it 😱 Who's next for lightning-fast finisher Kade Ruotolo? ⚡️ @ruotolobrothersjiujitsu"

Trending

Ruotolo mixed up his attack by landing a solid overhand right that floored and busted open a massive cut on his Pakistani opponent. Then, he quickly transitioned to his signature submission - the D'Arce choke - to end the match in just 64 seconds.

This latest triumph has amazed the combat sports community, especially users @willseely1, @louithescientist, @_legreaper_, @v3ska_mtp, and @jayd_da_3rdeye, who commented:

"Kade wanted that KO so bad hahaha would've looked great on the stat sheet for a bjj guy"

"I absolutely loved when he went for the D'arce. great situational awarenss by the fighter"

"threw an overhand and Tye said 'I can do that too boi' 😭"

"Who thought it was a good idea to teach this guy how to strike 💀"

"Kade has some power in those hands"

Screenshot of fans' comments

Kade Ruotolo was eager to show his improved striking skills in second MMA match

With the threat of his submission skills always constant when he competes in MMA, the Atos representative wanted to showcase a well-rounded skillset as a martial artist in his second outing in a mixed martial arts setting, particularly his striking skills.

Speaking to the post-event press conference, the 21-year-old American phenom was happy that everyone was able to his vastly improved striking, as he explained:

"Yeah, humbly speaking, I don't think so. You know, I'm very confident. I think I can take anyone on in the division. You know, the last fight was more of a jiu-jitsu finish, and I wanted to show that I got some hands too, you know. I'm super stoked that right hand clicked. I got the knockdown. Probably could have finished it there. But I just couldn't resist the D'Arce opporunity. It's always there. So yeah, I was super stoked for sure."

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action from the ONE 169 card via the free event replay.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback