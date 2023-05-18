Kairat Akhmetov shares quest for flyweight gold is ‘going according to plan’

There is no doubt in former ONE flyweight world champion ‘The Kazakh’ Kairat Akhmetov’s mind that his return to the flyweight throne is imminent. In fact, if you ask Akhmetov, becoming a world champion once more is a sure thing.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Akhmetov talked about a potential showdown with reigning ONE flyweight king ‘Mighty Mouse’ Demetrious Johnson.

‘The Kazakh’ said:

“Everything’s going according to plan. If this fight happens, both of my dreams will come true.”

Demetrious Johnson successfully defended his ONE world title in a storied trilogy with Brazilian rival ‘Mikinho’ Adriano Moraes at the recently concluded ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video.

‘Mighty Mouse’ scored a one-sided unanimous decision victory before a sold-out crowd at the 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado, in ONE Championship’s historic first-ever on-ground event in the United States.

Almost immediately after the fight, Akhmetov stepped inside the Circle to stand face-to-face with Johnson, as ONE Championship began to build hype on their potential showdown.

Akhmetov is currently the No.2-ranked flyweight, behind only Moraes in the standings. He is currently riding a six-fight winning streak, dating back to January of 2018, when he suffered his last loss at the hands of former titleholder Geje Eustaquio.

Since then, Akhmetov has been on an amazing run, with victories over Reece McLaren (twice), Danny Kingad, and Tatsumitsu Wada, among others.

Meanwhile, North American fans with an Amazon Prime Video subscription can rewatch the entire ONE Fight Night 10 card on replay.

