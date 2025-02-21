  • home icon
  • Kamaru Usman comes clean about what happened during awkward encounter with "in character" Colby Covington at UFC Vegas 102

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Feb 21, 2025 02:07 GMT
Kamaru Usman (right) talks running into Colby Covington (left). [Image courtesy: Getty Images]
Kamaru Usman recently opened up about running into Colby Covington at the UFC Vegas 102 event and detailed how their encounter went down. Usman notably recalled his longtime rival being "in character" and explained why he couldn't give him a proper handshake.

It's no secret that Usman and Covington have no love for each other and have been rivals for a long time. They've shared the octagon twice, Usman beating 'Chaos' on both occasions. While their rivalry isn't as fierce as it once was, it appears they're still not on cordial terms.

During the UFC Vegas 102 event, Usman ran into Covington briefly and gave him an awkward fist bump while walking. The former UFC welterweight champion was notably carrying food in his hands and couldn't stop for a chat. Explaining their encounter during a recent episode of the Pound 4 Pound podcast, Usman said:

"Yeah, I seen him. I was walking by, he said, 'Wassup' and I dapped him up... [On Covington being in character] It's 'Chaos,' he's always in character... I had food in my hand, you know?"
Colby Covington addresses running into Kamaru Usman at UFC Vegas 102

During a live stream at the UFC Vegas 102 event, Colby Covington shared his side of the story and addressed Kamaru Usman not stopping for a chat. Covington also clarified that his longtime rival didn't want to talk on camera.

Speaking to his fans, Covington confirmed that it was indeed Usman who passed him and joked about them either getting a picture or throwing hands later. He said:

"Yes, that was Usman guys, he just said, ‘Hey man, we’re gonna talk in a little bit. I don’t think he wanted to talk on the stream, he didn’t want the chat to hear what he had to say... We’ll definitely chop it up a little bit, maybe we’ll get a picture, or maybe we’ll just fight, you never know. When ‘Chaos’ is in the building, it’s unpredictable."

Edited by Nishant Zende.
