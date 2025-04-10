Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo crack up over 'Triple C's' stolen UFC title popping up in sketchy eBay ad for $10,000

Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo shared a hilarious moment amid the latter losing his UFC belt to a burglar. Cejudo recently took down a drunk driver who plowed into his neighbor's home.
Just days after the incident, a burglar broke into his own house, stealing the former Olympic gold medalist's championship belt and camera equipment that belonged to his friend, Dylan Rush.
Funnily enough, a similar belt popped up in an eBay ad for $10,000. Cejudo and Kamaru Usman talked about it on the recent episode of the Pound 4 Pound podcast.
"Are we looking at something on eBay right now? Hey, Henry, is it the belt that was stolen," Usman asked Cejudo on the podcast, to which 'Triple C' responded, saying, "Nah, is it?"
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
"Henry Cejudo original UFC flyweight belt by DJ Mouse, whatever that is," Usman read the eBay ad out loud and looked into when it was posted.
Funnily enough, it took some time for Cejudo and Usman to realize 'DJ Mouse' was used by the person to troll 'Triple C' as he had won the belt by defeating Demetrious 'Mighty Mouse' Johnson.
Upon realizing the ploy, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' and his podcast co-host couldn't contain their amusement.
Check out the conversation between Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo below:
Henry Cejudo cracks up Kamaru Usman with a hilarious detail about his UFC Seattle antics
Preluding the main event fight at UFC Seattle against Song Yadong, Henry Cejudo entertained fans with a huge fortune cookie at the ceremonial weigh-ins.
Cejudo broke the cookie, showing the prediction of a fourth-round finish in his favor. In the Pound 4 Pound podcast episode, Kamaru Usman inquired about it, to which 'The Messenger' shared a hilarious detail, cracking 'The Nigerian Nightmare' up.
"You know, it's funny. And by the way, if you didn't know this, Kamaru, the fortune cookie is actually, it's not even Chinese. It's an American thing that people do here in America, and people think it's Chinese. So apparently, a lot of people in China didn't know what the hell that was when I did pull it out," Cejudo said.
Unfortunately for Cejudo, he lost the fight via technical decision. Yadong had poked 'Triple C' in both eyes just before the end of round three of the five-round main event, but Cejudo fought again after taking the five-minute rest, making it possible to stop the fight with a result.
If the former champion had refused to fight, citing the damage on his eyes due to the eyepokes, the fight would've ended in a No Contest. With the loss, Cejudo's losing streak extended to three.
Check out Henry Cejudo's comments below (1:01):