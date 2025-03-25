Kamaru Usman praises Sean Brady for channeling his blueprint in win over Leon Edwards at UFC London: "He's in for a long night"

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman faced Leon Edwards in the octagon three times and knows a thing or two about the Englishman. Usman recently praised Sean Brady for following his blueprint at UFC London to get the win over Edwards.

Brady put on a once-in-a-lifetime performance, dominating Edwards in all aspects, before submitting him in the third round and becoming the No. 1-ranked welterweight contender with the win.

Usman asserted that the American made life difficult for Edwards by making the fight dirty and not allowing 'Rocky' to create space. Speaking on the Pound 4 Pound podcast, Usman said:

"I don’t wanna say it but, I told you so. I kind of put the blueprint out there. Leon can’t deal with when you get in his face and you get rough and you get dirty with him. You hit him bop bop bop. He needs to create space always, so he’s gonna step back to try and create that space, but by him stepping back, he’s giving ground. If he’s fighting anybody that can change levels and potentially take the fight to the ground, he’s in for a long night. You saw it with myself and you just saw it with Sean Brady."

Check out Kamaru Usman's comments below:

Former UFC champion Kamaru Usman wants to face Sean Brady next

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has been out of action for over a year now. Usman is one of the most decorated welterweight fighters of all time and has made five successful defenses of his title.

In his last outing, Usman faced Khamzat Chimaev on short notice at UFC 294, losing the fight via decision. Speaking on his podcast, Usman asserted he wanted to face Brady this year:

"When you look at styles, the way that fights works, myself and Colby Covington, what did everyone say, oh they're both wrestlers oh they're both economical fighters and they they're both this and and you saw what that turned out to be all right. We cancel each other out, we ain't even try to grapple let's bang it out. So hey this this has a potential to be one of those fights. I like Sean Brady, I like the way he he approaches the game and of course he's training with Dean Thomas now, so that even adds an extra element to the game."

Check out Kamaru Usman's comments below (11:25):

