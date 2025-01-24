Kamaru Usman risks "Tony Ferguson losing streak" if he doesn't retire, warns Belal Muhammad: "He's putting himself up on a pedestal"

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad compared Kamaru Usman's potential career trajectory to Tony Ferguson's, suggesting that if the former champ doesn't retire, he risks enduring a prolonged losing streak similar to 'El Cucuy.'

Muhammad's remarks came in response to Usman's recent comments on his 'Pound 4 Pound' podcast with Henry Cejudo. Usman proposed that Islam Makhachev move up a weight class to challenge 'Remember the Name' for the welterweight title.

During an interview with MMA Junkie Radio, Muhammad expressed his views on Kamaru Usman's current standing in the UFC. He pointed out that Usman is on a three-fight losing streak, saying:

"It's so funny when you have a guy like him. He's on a three-fight losing streak, and when these guys are calling him out, he's acting like – he's putting himself on this pedestal like he's still the champ, like they shouldn't be calling him out. But, bro, you're just a podcaster now. You haven't fought in over a year. If you're not gonna defend your ranking, then leave. Quit."

He added:

"You’re on a three-fight losing streak and should start looking at retirement now, or you’re gonna get on that Tony Ferguson losing streak, and people are gonna forget that you were ever champion."

Check out Muhammad's comments on Usman's future below:

Kamaru Usman posing with Triple H at WWE HQ raises speculation about potential crossover

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman recently visited WWE headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, sparking speculation about a potential crossover into professional wrestling.

During his visit, Usman met with Triple H, who shared a photo of their meeting on social media, stating:

"Never know who’s gonna stop by @WWE HQ…Great to see you @USMAN84kg."

Usman's visit to the WWE HQ has piqued interest among MMA and professional wrestling enthusiasts. It comes at a time when there's mounting chatter about the UFC and WWE working together, especially after their recent merger.

Fans of both organizations are wondering if we'll see more UFC fighters making appearances at WWE events. Notably, former women's bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey successfully took the leap from the UFC to WWE, showing that such moves can work well.

Given Usman's strong wrestling background, he could be a good fit for the WWE style of wrestling. Hence, fans have been wondering whether he might be considering a future in professional wrestling, especially given his recent inactivity in the octagon.

While there's been no official word yet, Usman's stop at WWE's main office has caught the attention of fans of both MMA and pro-wrestling.

