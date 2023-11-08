Kamaru Usman has surprising reaction to Jiri Prochazka's practice of locking himself up in the dark for 3 days 

Jiri Prochazka is certainly an enigmatic personality, and some of his training antics have not gone unnoticed, as Kamaru Usman recently took to Instagram to question some of Prochazka's methods.

Prochazka, speaking on the MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani revealed that he had spent three days in a dark room without food as part of his preparations for his UFC 295 title bout vs. Alex Pereira.

Speaking to Helwani, Prochazka said:

"That's all in darkness for three days, and there you can work with your demons and train what you want...It's much more stronger when you're without food. All the processes in your body is much stronger. Your mind's working a lot, and you have to die here first."

His methods for mental preparation are certainly unconventional, and the post subsequently prompted a number of responses from some of MMA's elite.

Former welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman responded, saying:

"Why?? 🤷🏿‍♂️"

Johnny Walker also chimed in, saying:

"I do this too , but I use magic mushroom 🍄😎"

Glover Teixeira, a former opponent of Prochazka's and the head coach of his next opponent, Alex Pereira, also added to the conversation, saying:

"That was after he fought me. He’s gonna need 3 weeks after he fights Poatan 😁"

Check out the comments from Kamaru Usman and the rest here:

Fighters react to Jiri Prochazka's unconventional methods

Kamaru Usman shares hilarious moment backstage with comedian Andrew Schulz

Kamaru Usman stepped in to face Khamzat Chimaev on short notice at UFC 294. Unfortunately for 'The Nigerian Nightmare,' he fell short on the night, and lost a majority decision to 'Borz,' despite giving a great account of himself, especially considering the circumstances.

Usman came off the couch on short notice, and went up in weight to 185 lbs. to face Chimaev, and appeared to be gaining momentum as the fight progressed. However, Chimaev put on a dominant display in the first round, and edged the win on the scorecards.

Usman has since put out a video of a night out with comedian Andrew Schulz on X (formerly Twitter). He put out the video alongside the caption:

"A night with @andrewschulz & @Justin_Gaethje after UFC294 in Abu Dhabi. New video live now on my YouTube channel"

Check out the tweet and video here:

