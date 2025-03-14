Kana didn’t think twice when offered to challenge the phenomenal Phetjeeja for ONE gold: “I wanted to seize it”

Kana Morimoto is ready to seize the moment at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang.

After just two appearances on martial arts' biggest global stage, the former four-time K-1 champion will step into the spotlight as she challenges reigning ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion Phetjeeja in one of five massive title tilts inside the Saitama Super Arena on Sunday, March 23.

Even Kana was surprised to learn that her first shot at 26 pounds of gold would come so soon, but she's more than ready to capitalize on the opportunity and bring a belt home to Japan.

"When I first heard about the offer to fight against Phetjeeja, I was honestly surprised at how quickly the opportunity came," Kana told ONE Championship. "But since the chance is here, I wanted to seize it and take on this challenge. I see her as a perfect fighter, and I’m really looking forward to the fight."

For Phetjeeja, it will be her first time defending the atomweight kickboxing crown since capturing the undisputed title against Janet Todd around this same time last year.

Kana calls says winning a ONE world title would be the biggest accomplishment of her career

Celebrating her 10th year as a professional fighter, Kana has already established herself as one of the best female kickboxers of all time.

She's captured both the Krush and K-1 flyweight titles as well as winning the K-1 Flyweight Women's World Grand Prix Tournament. Still, the Tokyo native recognizes that winning a ONE world championship would be the biggest accomplishment of her career.

"I believe ONE Championship is the biggest organization in the world," she added. "If I win the belt under kickboxing rules, I think that will be the final accomplishment for me."

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will emanate from the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Sunday, March 23. Head over to watch.onefc.com to learn more about how you can watch the event live.

