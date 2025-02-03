Kana Morimoto elated to get her first win in ONE Championship after masterful showing vs Moa Carlsson

Veteran Japanese kickboxer Kana Morimoto is thrilled to finally break through and win her first match in ONE Championship last week in Thailand.

It happened at ONE Friday Fights 95 on Jan. 31 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok. She defeated Sweden's Moa Carlsson by unanimous decision in their featured atomweight kickboxing clash.

The victory was a bounce-back for the 'Krusher Queen,' who lost in her ONE Championship debut back in December to Algerian-French fighter Anissa Meksen.

In an interview with ONE commentator Mitch Chilson inside the ring following her dominant victory, 32-year-old Kana shared her thoughts on her maiden ONE victory, saying:

"First, I’d like to thank everyone here. The second thing, this is my first victory in ONE Championship. I’d have loved to KO my opponent, but even though I didn’t get the KO and won this fight, it’s because of all my trainers and everyone that have been supporting me."

Kana Morimoto joined ONE Championship last year following a successful career at K-1 in Japan. In the 'Home of Martial Arts,' she hopes to continue her success and win a world title.

Kana Morimoto puts herself in a spot for a world title shot after win at ONE Friday Fights 95

Kana Morimoto not only scored her debut win in ONE Championship at ONE Friday Fights 95 but she also put herself in a position to vie for the women's atomweight kickboxing world title in the possession of reigning divisional queen Phetjeeja later this year.

The potential showdown could take place at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on March 23 at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. The promotion teased about it following the veteran fighter's victory over Moa Carlsson last week.

The possible title clash between the two top female fighters at ONE 172 would mark the first defense of Phetjeeja after she unified the atomweight kickboxing belts in March last year, with a unanimous decision victory over former divisional queen and now-retired Janet Todd of the United States.

For more information on ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, check out .

