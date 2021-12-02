“Kang Ji Won will easily beat Buchecha” - Anatoly Malykhin predicts easy win for his South Korean friend

Rising ONE Championship heavyweight Anatoly Malykhin is keeping a close eye on a pivotal heavyweight matchup this Friday night.

Anatoly Malykhin’s friend, ‘Mighty Warrior’ Kang Ji Won, is in a tough fight against Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida. The bout is scheduled for ONE: Winter Warriors, which broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, December 3.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Anatoly Malykhin detailed why he thinks Kang will shock the world and knock out the BJJ legend.

“I think my friend, Kang Ji Won will easily beat Buchecha. I don’t see any danger in Buchecha. Although my Korean friend isn’t the best at defending takedowns, he isn’t easy to take down in the first place. I think Buchecha will get tired. He’s only used to fighting jiu-jitsu, his body hasn’t gotten used to MMA. It’s a different type of stress. I think he’s going to get knocked out.”

Buchecha made his ONE Championship and professional mixed martial arts debut just last September, tapping out Anderson ‘Braddock’ Silva via north-south choke in round one. However, the Brazilian is taking a sharp step up in competition by facing off with the dangerous Kang.

Anatoly Malykhin watched Buchecha’s maiden appearance in the Circle and says he was not at all impressed.

“I watched Buchecha’s fight with the Brazilian kickboxer [Anderson Silva], he has no wrestling, seems kind of slow, I don’t know. He definitely didn’t surprise me with anything. I don’t know, maybe he added something for this fight. As a ‘jiu-jitsuer,’ however, he’s just an incredible champion. But MMA is a little different.”

Anatoly Malykhin and Kang Ji Won friendship

Anatoly Malykhin and Kang Ji Won have developed an unlikely friendship. The two heavyweights first met backstage at ONE: Fists of Fury II last March and have been growing closer since.

Anatoly Malykhin has a message for his “friend” ahead of arguably the biggest bout of his career thus far.

“I want to tell Kang Ji Won only one thing. Brother, get your feet out faster so he doesn’t take you down. As long as he (Kang) doesn’t let himself get taken down and defends well, Buchecha will have nothing. Buchecha is scared of strikes. Buchecha isn’t ready for a brawl. Kang Ji Won is ready. Get your feet out of the way and hit hard!”

