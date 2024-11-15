Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano: Live round-by-round updates

Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano will serve as the co-headliner for Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson later this evening (Nov. 15) at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, with Taylor's undisputed super lightweight titles on the line.

The pair's first meeting in 2022 had ended in a split decision win for the Irish woman.

Taylor (23-1) is widely considered one of the greatest female boxers of all time. She was most recently seen in a majority decision win over the former undisputed super lightweight queen Chantelle Cameron in their 2023 grudge match.

Serrano's (47-2-1) legacy is unparalleled. With title wins across seven divisions, the hard hitter from Puerto Rico is one of the most accomplished boxers in history. She is currently on a five-fight win streak, most recently registering a second-round KO over Stevie Morgan in July.

Per bet365, Serrano will go into the fight as a -125 favorite, with Taylor as a +110 underdog.

Round 1

Both fighters start off the fight gauging the distance with quick jabs. A counter right-hand lands for Taylor as Serrano tries to smother the Irish woman into the corner.

Serrano is on the front foot trying to cut off the ring on her opponent. 'The Real Deal' rattles Taylor with a powerful overhand hand left. Wow!!! The bell saves Taylor.

Our score: 10-9 Serrano.

Round 2

Serrano is once again cutting off the ring on Taylor. However, the champion comes back connecting with a crisp right hand. She follows it up with a four-punch combo, followed by a right hook.

Serrano gets countered trying to close the distance. A good round for Taylor.

Our score: 10-9 Taylor.

Round 3

Serrano puts pressure and stings her opponent on her mid-section. Taylor is however outboxing Serrano each time they engage. That said each time 'The Ral Deal' lands, it's eliciting a reaction out of Taylor. Serrano clearly has the more pop to her punches. A close round.

Our score: 10-9 Taylor.

Round 4

Serrano gets hit with a barrage of shots as she tries to close the distance. Both ladies get into a slugfest in the middle of the ring with Serrano connecting the more shots. A cut appears on the right eyebrow of Taylor owing to an accidental head butt.

Serrano connects with some good shots at the end of the round.

Our score: 10-9 Serrano.

Round 5

Taylor is banking on countershots to catch her more powerful opponent. Serrano connects with a lead left hand. 'The Real Deal' is trying to walk down her opponent.

Serrano connects with another straight left hand, forcing Taylor to clinch up. A punch by Serrano seems to have momentarily buckled Taylor's knees.

Our score: 10-9 Serrano.

Round 6

As the sixth round starts, Serrano goes back on the hunt, pushing back Taylor with a powerful combination. A punch by Taylor worsens the cut on Taylor's eyebrow. The referee calls a momentary pause to the action to inspect the injury.

The fight restarts after the doctor checks the cut and clears Serrano. Taylor is trying to angle out of Serrano's barrage but a relentless 'Real Deal' is hunting her across the ring.

Our score: 10-9 Serrano.

Round 7

Taylor connects on her opponent with a combo and Serrano fires back with a combination of her own. Taylor connects with an overhand left from the clinch. Both fighters go for it in the center of the ring, what a fight!!!

A powerful combo by Taylor snaps back Serrano's head backward. 'The Real Deal' gets hit with yet another combo. Serrano's cut is worsening as the fight goes on, putting the fighter at a disadvantage.

Our score: 10-9 Taylor.

Round 8

Serrano is back on the front foot but Taylor counters, connecting with a powerful one-two.

The referee warns Taylor of head butting. As the fight restarts, Taylor catches Serrano with a powerful left hook. The champion is wailing on her opponent, punching on Serrano's injury.

The referee deducts a point from Taylor for continued head-butting.

Our score: 9-9 even.

Round 9

Serrano and Taylor are laying it all in the ring. A firefight unfolds as both fighters land combos on each other. Taylor lands a good combination, ending in a right hand that snaps back Serrano's head.

Taylor is now outlanding her opponent, swarming her with a volume. Serrano's cut seems to have affected her accuracy.

Our score: 10-9 Taylor

Round 10

Serrano catches Taylor with an overhand left and the champion returns fire with a right hand. Serrano and Taylor are dishing for the KO. Both fighters are hurt and one of them could go down at any moment.

Serrano unloads a flurry of powerful shots and Taylor pushes her back with a combination of her own at the end of the round to finish the fight strong. Truly a fight for the ages.

Our score: 10-9 Serrano.

Watch the final round highlights of the fight:

Official decision: Katie Taylor def. Amanda Serrano via unanimous decision. (95-94, 95-94,95-94)

