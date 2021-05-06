Kayla Harrison analyzes where her PFL opponent Mariana Morais falls short

Kayla Harrison has shed light on where her PFL 3 opponent Mariana Morais falls short.

One of the most successful Judokas in the world, Kayla Harrison believes that Mariana Morais is a bit undersized for the lightweight division in the sport of MMA.

"She's probably a little small for the division" - Kayla Harrison on Mariana Morais

Ahead of her all-important lightweight matchup with Mariana Morais at PFL 3, Kayla Harrison spoke to Sportskeeda, where she discussed how much of a threat her opponent could be.

"I think she's good. I think she's won the PFL challenger events, you know. She won two fights in one night. So, obviously, she's tough. She has a lot of experience. She's young to have as much experience as she has. I think she throws hard, and she moves really well," said Kayla Harrison.

While talking about Morias' loopholes, Harrison pointed out her small size as the reason why the Brazilian might struggle in the lightweight division.

"I think that she's probably a little small for the division. I think she might struggle with that a little bit. And obviously, I think that there are holes in her. Her holes are my strength. So, keep my hands up, get to the clinch or get to the cage, take her down, beat her up or submit her," Harrison added.

The 30-year-old Kayla Harrison has competed in lightweight for the majority of her MMA career, apart from a lone featherweight bout. Meanwhile, the 26-year-old Mariana Morais has competed in flyweight and bantamweight for most of her career, and has only recently moved up to lightweight.

The 5'4" tall Morais enjoys the same reach as the 5'8" tall Harrison (66 inches), but as evident, has a four-inch height disadvantage against Harrison.

Kayla Harrison will compete in the co-main event while Fabricio Werdum will headline main event of PFL 3

Kayla Harrison is set to face Mariana Morais in a lightweight matchup that’ll serve as the co-main event of the PFL 3 (2021 season) fight card. Harrison will look to get past Morais and win the rest of her tournament fights as well en route to the PFL women’s lightweight title.

The winner of the 2021 PFL women’s lightweight tournament will receive a $1 million prize and will also be crowned as the PFL women’s lightweight champion. Kayla Harrison is no stranger to the PFL women’s lightweight title, having bagged it after winning the 2019 PFL women’s lightweight tournament.

Meanwhile, the fight card will be headlined by a 2021 PFL heavyweight tournament fight. MMA legend and former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum will face Renan Ferreira in a heavyweight bout that’ll serve as the main event of the PFL 3 fight card.