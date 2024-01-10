Kayla Harrison and Cris Cyborg not a part of planned PFL vs. Bellator event, per reports

It appears as though the planned PFL vs. Bellator will be going ahead without Kayla Harrison and Cris Cyborg.

The women have been two of the biggest stars for their respective promotions, and a bout between them had been discussed for years, but they will reportedly be out of action for the time being. During today's episode of The MMA Hour, Ariel Helwani answered a fan question regarding the status of the highly anticipated bout between Harrison and Cyborg taking place at the upcoming event, which will feature a number of champion vs. champion bouts.

Helwani said:

"They are gonna do this card [PFL vs. Bellator]. My understanding is neither Kayla [Harrison] nor Cris [Cyborg] is on it and I think that's a little bit of a bummer because when you think about Bellator vs. PFL, the first fight that comes to mind is Kayla vs. Cyborg."

The MMA journalist added that there are a number of reasons as to why the fight won't materialize for the event. He mentioned that timing is an issue for the reigning Bellator women's featherweight champion, while contract status is an issue for the two-time Olympic gold medal-winning judoka, saying:

"She [Kayla Harrison] told us that was her last fight [on her deal], the one that was in late November. And, Cris Cyborg has a boxing match coming up and I think it's just a little bit too close to this proposed February 24th date."

It will be interesting to see whether the PFL matchmakers will attempt to book Harrison vs. Cyborg later this year or book a champion vs. champion bout against Larissa Pacheco instead.

Cris Cyborg claims Kayla Harrison declined to fight her

Cris Cyborg recently put Kayla Harrison on blast for why a bout between them has yet to materialize.

The reigning Bellator women's featherweight champion took to her X account, where she claimed that she accepted a fight against Harrison, but the former PFL women's lightweight champion declined the promotion's offer, writing:

"I am disappointed to hear that after @PeteMurrayPFL offered me the date and location for a fight against @KaylaH and after we accepted the bout that she has now declined the offer."

