Kayla Harrison makes three solid promises to fans ahead of Julianna Pena title clash at UFC 316

By Rajneesh Suhas Reddy
Modified Jun 04, 2025 02:36 GMT
UFC 300: Holm v Harrison - Source: Getty
Kayla Harrison is set to challenge for the UFC women's bantamweight title. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Kayla Harrison listed three things that fans should expect from her as she prepares to challenge two-time women's bantamweight champion Julianna Pena in the UFC 316 co-main event on June 7.

Ad

While many observers favor Harrison to win, there are concerns about her ability to compete in a gruelling five-round contest, considering that she has to cut a significant weight for the bantamweight division.

During a recent interaction with Full Send MMA, Harrison made three promises to fight fans, stating:

"I'm gonna make weight."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I'm gonna throw some f* elbows."
"I'm gonna have a brand new shiny belt to add to my collection."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Check out Kayla Harrison making the promises below:

Ad

Harrison is a more accomplished athlete with two Olympic medals and a dominant track record in MMA. However, she has primarily competed in the lightweight division in the past. Therefore, whether she can consistently make weight for bantamweight in her future bouts has become a major topic of debate.

Addressing the topic recently, Harrison said that she has not dealt with the stress of weight cutting for the majority of her career. She believes she manage the gruelling process in the foreseeable future with the support of her team, as long as it remains feasible.

Ad

Kayla Harrison explains why she will defeat Julianna Pena at UFC 316

During a recent interview with MMA journalist Shakiel Mahjouri, Kayla Harrison shared her thoughts on the fight against Julianna Pena. Harrison praised Pena for her "heart" and labelled her a "fighter at her core". However, she believes that those attributes will not help the 'Venezuelan Vixen' retain the title on June 7.

Ad

Previewing the fight, Harrison said:

"I think her only real chance is if I decide to engage in a brawl, but I think I'm better everywhere. I'm a better striker, I'm a better grappler. I've got a better fight IQ. I've just got to stick to my game plan and fight smart."

Check out Kayla Harrison's comments below (2:47):

youtube-cover
About the author
Rajneesh Suhas Reddy

Rajneesh Suhas Reddy

Rajneesh Suhas Reddy is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His passion was ignited by the Fight Science shows broadcast on Nat Geo in the 2000s. Rajneesh is fascinated by the backstories of fighters, their journeys, and the compelling storylines leading up to events. Through his writing, Rajneesh connects with fellow MMA enthusiasts and converses about his favorite sport.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Rajneesh Suhas Reddy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications