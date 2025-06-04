Kayla Harrison makes three solid promises to fans ahead of Julianna Pena title clash at UFC 316

Kayla Harrison listed three things that fans should expect from her as she prepares to challenge two-time women's bantamweight champion Julianna Pena in the UFC 316 co-main event on June 7.

While many observers favor Harrison to win, there are concerns about her ability to compete in a gruelling five-round contest, considering that she has to cut a significant weight for the bantamweight division.

During a recent interaction with Full Send MMA, Harrison made three promises to fight fans, stating:

"I'm gonna make weight."

"I'm gonna throw some f* elbows."

"I'm gonna have a brand new shiny belt to add to my collection."

Check out Kayla Harrison making the promises below:

Harrison is a more accomplished athlete with two Olympic medals and a dominant track record in MMA. However, she has primarily competed in the lightweight division in the past. Therefore, whether she can consistently make weight for bantamweight in her future bouts has become a major topic of debate.

Addressing the topic recently, Harrison said that she has not dealt with the stress of weight cutting for the majority of her career. She believes she manage the gruelling process in the foreseeable future with the support of her team, as long as it remains feasible.

Kayla Harrison explains why she will defeat Julianna Pena at UFC 316

During a recent interview with MMA journalist Shakiel Mahjouri, Kayla Harrison shared her thoughts on the fight against Julianna Pena. Harrison praised Pena for her "heart" and labelled her a "fighter at her core". However, she believes that those attributes will not help the 'Venezuelan Vixen' retain the title on June 7.

Previewing the fight, Harrison said:

"I think her only real chance is if I decide to engage in a brawl, but I think I'm better everywhere. I'm a better striker, I'm a better grappler. I've got a better fight IQ. I've just got to stick to my game plan and fight smart."

Check out Kayla Harrison's comments below (2:47):

