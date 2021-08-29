"You'd be submitting to me"- Kayla Harrison tells Aljamain Sterling he wouldn't stand a chance against her

Kayla Harrison has well and truly trapped the MMA community in a vice. One of the most highly touted fighters in the community, Harrison frequently features in headlines. In a spot of fun, Kayla Harrison declared that Aljamain Sterling wouldn't stand a chance in a fight against her.

Responding to a post by the reigning bantamweight champion, Harrisson took to Twitter in a bid to take a shot at 'Funk Master.'

"To Challenge implies it would be difficult. So you wouldn’t be challenging me, you’d be like… submitting to me," wrote Harrison.

To Challenge implies it would be difficult. So you wouldn’t be challenging me, you’d be like… submitting to me. 😉 https://t.co/cQS6x5QODH — Kayla Harrison (@KaylaH) August 29, 2021

What prompted a response from Kayla Harrison?

Aljamain Sterling initially shared a photo of himself with manager extraordinaire Ali Abdelaziz. He followed it up with a quip that stated Abdelaziz was lobbying for a fight between Kayla Harrison and himself after his bout against Petr Yan.

"He’s trying to convince me to challenge @KaylaH after I take out Cheyotr Yan," wrote Aljamain Sterling on Twitter.

.He’s trying to convince me to challenge @KaylaH after I take out Cheyotr Yan https://t.co/BxWxa1DJDn — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) August 29, 2021

Claiming that Sterling was looking to bag a hefty payday, Ali Abdelaziz subsequently took to social media to add a pricetag to the fight.

"He ask for 10 million," wrote Ali Abdelaziz.

He ask for 10 million 😳 https://t.co/8vcFivtJl5 — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) August 29, 2021

Kayla Harrison turned pro back in 2018 and has since been at the top of her game. Having accrued a series of 11 wins on the trot, Harrison is one of the most entertaining prospects in the MMA community.

A two-time Olympic gold medallist in judo, Kayla Harrison is one of the most adept fighters when it comes to landing takedowns. She also boasts a tremendous amount of power in her hands, having recorded five of 11 wins by way of KO/TKO. What's more, she has only been forced to go all the way in a fight on two occasions.

While a fight between Aljamain Sterling and Kayla Harrison is unlikely, it never hurts to hope.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh