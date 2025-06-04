Kayla Harrison warns Nina-Marie Daniele of "payback" following sneaky prank ahead of UFC 316: "Sleep with one eye open"

Nina-Marie Daniele may have just put her life at risk by pranking a fight-ready Kayla Harrison ahead of UFC 316. The lengths Daniele is willing to go to just to entertain her fans are quite mind-blowing. To blindside Harrison from the corner of a hallway and scare her like that is something most people wouldn't dare do.
Still, it was quite a priceless moment captured on video as Kayla Harrison screamed like she saw a ghost. The Olympic judoka then jokingly kneeled Daniele after realizing it's her.
Daniele posted a video on X and wrote:
"Scaring UFC fighter Kayla Harrison almost ended bad! Love you @KaylaH LOL"
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
Harrison responded to the video by saying:
"Payback will be glorious @ninamdrama sleep with one eye open. 😉❤️"
Michael Bisping believes Julianna Pena's "strong mind" will be the "equalizer" against Kayla Harrison at UFC 316
This weekend at UFC 316, Kayla Harrison will fight for her first UFC gold against bantamweight champion Julianna Pena. Despite just having two wins in the promotion, Harrison's 18-1 pro record and two Olympic gold medals were more than enough to merit her a title shot.
To UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping, Harrison has all the skills, athleticism, and grappling acumen to walk out of Prudential Centre with gold around her waist. However, it's the intangibles that might make a huge difference. To 'The Count', the champion Julianna Pena's strong mindset and sense of resilience may ultimately sway the tide to her direction.
Bisping said on TNT Sports:
"One thing that Julianna Pena is not going to do is get tired. She has a great team around her, she has great training partners, men and women. She's got good grappling, and she's big for the division. Sometimes, she's not as technical, but [the mind] controls everything. She has one of the strongest minds in all of the sport."
The former UFC middleweight champion added:
"I think Kayla Harrison, technically, is probably better everywhere. She's probably a better athlete... The olympic level is insane. She's been around that. So, technically, athletically, probably better. But the mind is a great equalizer, and Julianna Pena has that leaps and bounds. She wasn't intimidated by Amanda Nunes and she isn't getting intimidated by Kayla Harrison."
Check out Michael Bisping's comments below: