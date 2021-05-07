What weight class does Kayla Harrison compete in?

Kayla Harrison competes in the women's lightweight division of the Professional Fighters League (PFL), which has a maximum weight limit of 155 pounds (70 kg). Incidentally, it is the only women's division currently in the promotion. 'Doug' won the PFL women's lightweight championship in 2019.

Former Olympian Kayla Harrison transitioned from judo to mixed martial arts and made her debut in PFL 2 as part of the 2018 season of the promotion. She won the bout via submission due to an armbar in round one. Most recently, Harrison competed in the organization's 2021 season in PFL 3 and won via TKO in round one.

Heavy ground and pound from Kayla Harrison! This one is over! #2021PFL3 LIVE NOW

In addition to lightweight, Kayla Harrison has also competed in the featherweight division (145 lbs - 66 kg) at Invicta FC 43. While this is her only MMA bout at featherweight, she has expressed interest in competing more under the Invicta banner.

What weight class did Kalya Harrison compete in judo?

As a judoka, 'Doug' has primarily competed in the 78kg division. If you're wondering why the disparity between the judo and MMA divisions, it's probably because MMA fighters usually cut weight to gain a slight advantage.

'Doug' has won Olympic gold in judo at the 2012 and 2016 games, both times in the 78kg category. She won bronze at the Pan-American Judo Championships in the 70kg category, which was in 2013. Since then, all of her wins in judo have been in the 78kg division.

Harrison holds a judo record of 45-7.

What's next for Kayla Harrison?

For now, Harrison seems to have her eyes set on the PFL women's lightweight championship. As the returning champion, she will be looking to put her best foot forward. 'Doug' currently sits atop the women's lightweight rankings of the 2021 season, with 6 points in her first bout.

Kayla Harrison might be back to fight at Invicta FC at some point later this year. She was also booked to fight at Titan FC, but the bout fell through due to her opponent being hospitalized.

Harrison currently holds a pro-MMA record of 9-0. She recently revealed that she might be commentating for the Tokyo Olympics.

