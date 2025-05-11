"Keep my belt clean" - Islam Makhachev shuts down Jack Della Maddalena’s Alexander Volkanovski-inspired challenge with icy reply

Islam Makhachev delivered a stinging response to Jack Della Maddalena's comments regarding his wins over Alexander Volkanovski.

Makhachev defeated Volkanovski twice at lightweight. While the first fight was competitive and made Makhachev appear vulnerable, the Dagestani fighter convincingly won the short-notice rematch at UFC 294, knocking out Volkanovski in the first round.

After capturing the welterweight title at UFC 315, Volkanovski's fellow countryman Jack Della Maddalena expressed his desire to avenge these losses. When asked to share his thoughts on a potential fight against Makhachev during the octagon interview, Maddalena stated:

"I think it's a beautiful challenge, you know. He's Pound-4-Pound No.1 and I'm gonna get it back for Volk."

@ChampRDs re-shared Maddalena's statement on X. Makhachev, who took notice of the callout, responded:

"You are not Volk. I will show you different level. Keep my belt clean."

Makhachev is the longest-reigning champion in UFC lightweight history. Having secured four consecutive title defences, the Dagestani fighter has expressed the desire to pursue a second title at welterweight.

However, Makhachev and his team share a close personal relationship with Belal Muhammad,which put his welterweight move on hold. However, Muhammad's loss to Maddalena has opened the doors for Makhachev to pursue the second title.

Makhachev's move to welterweight is likely to clarify the title picture at lightweight. Former featherweight champion Ilia Topuria, who vacated the title to pursue the lightweight title, has claimed that the UFC promised him an immediate title shot at lightweight.

Makhachev reportedly refused to give another featherweight champion an opportunity, having competed against Volkanovski twice in the past.

Topuria is set to return to competition at UFC 317 in June. The identity of his opponent and whether the title will be on the line were unknown so far. However, Maddalena's UFC 315 triumph will likely clarify this in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, Makhachev has stated that he will not vacate the lightweight title even if he challenges for the welterweight belt.

