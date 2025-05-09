"Keep them coming" - Fans hyped up for impending barnburner between pure sluggers Johan Ghazali, Diego Paez in Bangkok 

ONE Championship fans are gearing up for a heated flyweight Muay Thai battle starring blue-chip prospect Johan Ghazali and the hard-hitting Diego Paez, which will happen at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6.

The world's largest martial arts promotion shared the official fight graphic on Instagram.

Check out the post below:

Fans were understandably excited at the reveal, which they showed in the comments section:

"Keep Them Coming!!! 😭🔥🔥🔥"

"Faiyahhhhhh ❤️‍🔥"

"Oh snap!!!! Let's gooooo!!!!!"

"LFGGGGG you guys are stacking this fight night well!"

Screenshot of comments. [ONE Championship/Instagram]

Since his promotional debut in February 2023, 'Jojo' has been making it hard for ONE fans and his peers in the 135-pound Muay Thai division to ignore him due to his high-energy, always-attacking style.

This approach has given him five knockout victories in six wins. However, the downside to this fan-friendly style is that he gets tagged a lot, as evidenced by his unanimous decision defeats to Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat last June and Johan Estupinan this past January.

Despite this, Ghazali has proven himself to be a resilient fighter, which is why his bout with the Colombian-American inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, is a must-watch affair.

ONE Fight Night 32 will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Johan Ghazali taking his defeat to Johan Estupinan in stride

Instead of being discouraged after his loss to Johan Estupinan, Johan Ghazali is taking it as an opportunity for growth.

He said in an interview with the South China Morning Post:

"Honestly, I saw a lot of improvement in myself. Of course, there was a lot that I lacked in that fight, but there was a lot where I saw like, 'oh, I can actually fight like this' or 'I can actually do this kind of style' and whatever."

Watch the entire interview below:

