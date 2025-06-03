“Keep forward now and try to learn” - Roberto Soldic reveals how he bounced back from rough start in ONE

Croatian annihilator Roberto Soldic didn't exactly start on the right foot in his first foray in the world's largest martial arts organization. Still, 'Robocop' overcame adversity and proved that he is indeed one of the most dangerous fighters in MMA today with a resounding bounce-back victory against the formidable Dagi Arslanaliev.

Ad

Soldic silenced his critics when he notched arguably the early favorite for Knockout of the Year award at ONE 171: Qatar last February. The 30-year-old weathered some early punishment from the Dagestani and uncorked his signature left hook to end the fight in an instant.

Ad

Trending

There's a reason Roberto Soldic was considered the hottest free agent on the market when he first signed with ONE. The UFD Gym affiliate, though, had to remind fans after his first two matches in the promotion did not go his way.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

His debut match with Murad Ramazanov in 2022 was cut short due to an inadvertent knee to the groin, while he also suffered a shocking knockout to Zebaztian Kadestam in 2023.

Ad

In a vlog posted on UFD Gym's YouTube channel, Soldic shared how he shrugged off his rough start:

"The first fight and the fight after that, I was in a little bit of a rush. I tried to finish. That time, I was a little bit too comfortable. But I don’t want to talk about it much, it’s behind me. I just want to keep forward now and try to learn always, you know."

Ad

Double champ Christian Lee acknowledges Roberto Soldic as a potential contender

Even two-division MMA world champion Christian Lee is impressed by Roberto Soldic's statement-making performance.

So much so that the reigning lightweight and welterweight MMA king wouldn't mind defending his 185-pound belt against 'Robocop' soon.

'The Warrior' said in a previous interview with the South China Morning Post:

"That is exciting. I think he's one of the most dangerous fighters in ONE Championship, I would say. So, he's definitely gonna be a tough opponent."

Ad

Watch the full vlog featuring Roberto Soldic:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ted Razon Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.