"Keep up the good work", "I'm a billionaire too!" - Fans react to Ryan Garcia saying that his net worth has surpassed billion-dollar mark

Boxing star Ryan Garcia has made a bold claim regarding his net worth on social media. 'KingRy' recently uploaded a post on X where he stated that at the age of just 25, he had attained billionaire status.

Garcia continued by saying that people would label him a liar for his words but he planned on providing a proof of his claim soon.

"Bruh, I'm literally a billionaire at 25. You can't make this up. They will say I'm lying but the truth is the truth. You will see soon."

Garcia's post caught the attention of several fans, who took to the comments section to share their reactions.

One individual took Garcia's words at face value and congratulated him for the huge achievement.

"Congrats bro, keep up the good work."

One person mocked the 25-year-old by hailing himself as a billonaire.

"I'm a billionaire too!"

A fan speculated that Garcia's financial success might be a result of the boxer investing money in Bitcoin.

"Dude probably bought $5-$10 million worth of Bitcoin at [$20,000]. It's at [$70,000], plus all his other stocks and business partners... he very well may have hundreds of millions at least..."

One user asked Garcia to share evidence of his huge claim if 'KingRy' wanted people to believe him.

"Just post evidence. then people will believe you. It's really simple."

What is Ryan Garcia's current net worth?

One thing that raises eyebrows about Ryan Garcia's recent post is its contradiction with several other reports about his net worth. According to multiple sources, including Celebritynetworth.com and Marca.com, 'KingRy's estimated net worth ranges between 20 to 50 million dollars.

Garcia was recently seen in action when he locked horns against Devin Haney on April 20 for the WBC super lightweight title. The event was held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Garcia came in overweight by 3.2 pounds, making him ineligible to win the belt. But on fight night, 'KingRy' rose to the occasion and outclassed Haney in the 12-round encounter.

The bout went the distance and Garcia was declared the winner by majority decision. The three judges scored the contest 114-110, 115-109 and 112-112 in favor of the California native.

But later, the 25-year-old received backlash as his drugs test A-sample tested positive for ostarine, a banned substance.

News recently broke that 'KingRy's B-sample results have also turned out to be positive.

