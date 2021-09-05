"Keep your head up" - Charles Oliveira provides words of motivation to Darren Till after his devastating loss at UFC Vegas 36

UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira has sent words of encouragement to UFC middleweight star Darren Till.

After his third-round submission loss against Derek Brunson at UFC Vegas 36, Darren Till put forth an Instagram post that featured photos of Charles Oliveira and Michael Bisping with their UFC titles.

Till seemingly insinuated that just as Bisping and Oliveira went through several ups and downs in their respective careers before finally becoming UFC champions, he too will someday realize his dream of winning UFC gold.

On that note, the ESPN MMA Twitter account sent out a tweet regarding Darren Till’s Instagram post. This caught the attention of Charles Oliveira, who tweeted in support of Till.

Oliveira invited Till to train with him in Brazil and stated:

“Keep you head up, never give up! God knows everything. Return home, get back to the gym - train and dedicated yourself. Hey @darrentill2 we're here my ma', if you need our support, lets train together.”

Furthermore, replying to a tweet from MMA analyst Adam Catterall – wherein Catterall suggested Darren Till will come back stronger from his loss – Michael Bisping tweeted:

“I just told him exactly that. He knows. He’ll be back and he’ll be the champ one day”

I just told him exactly that. He knows. He’ll be back and he’ll be the champ one day https://t.co/pZ5APGYJDb — michael (@bisping) September 4, 2021

Darren Till is no stranger to Brazil. Till spent more than three years of his life in Brazil and is known to be fluent in Brazilian Portuguese. Considering that, training in Brazil wouldn’t exactly be venturing into the unknown for the UK MMA stalwart.

Darren Till, Charles Oliveira, and Michael Bisping are at different stages of their MMA careers

Darren Till lost to Derek Brunson via a rear-naked choke submission

Darren Till was once touted as a future UFC welterweight champion. However, weight-cutting issues and a couple of setbacks at welterweight prompted him to return to the middleweight division.

Till has amassed a record of one win and two losses in the UFC middleweight division. Needless to say, he’ll need to put together a few wins in order to enter the upper echelons of the UFC middleweight division.

Meanwhile, Charles Oliveira is expected to defend his UFC lightweight title against former interim UFC lightweight champion Dustin Poirier at UFC 269 on December 11th, 2021.

As for Michael Bisping, he announced his retirement from the sport of MMA on May 28th, 2018. Bisping was subsequently inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame. ‘The Count’ currently works as a UFC commentator and MMA analyst.

