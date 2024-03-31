“Keep inspiring killer” - Danielle Kelly gets fans’ love following incredible rise to submission grappling supremacy in ONE Championship

Submission superstar Danielle Kelly is celebrating her second anniversary with ONE Championship.

On March 26, 2022, Kelly made her first walk to the Circle as part of the promotion's 10th-anniversary spectacular ONE X inside Singapore Indoor Stadium. There, she went toe-to-toe with Japanese women's MMA icon Mei Yamaguchi.

Since then, Kelly has kept her 'O' intact, dispatching her last three opponents, including a world title-winning performance against her Cambodian-American rival Jessa Khan.

"2 years ago made my walk to first match at ONE," Kelly wrote on Instagram. "4-0. Lots of fun and learning events. I still have a lot to prove to myself. Looking forward to the next challenge. Thanks to those who have always been in my corner. It hasn’t always been easy."

ONE Championship fans showered Danielle Kelly with love and support in the Instagram comments, writing:

"We love you! We are inspired by you! Keep moving forward!"

"Champ. Keep inspiring killer. The best has yet to come"

"Love watching your success"

"Let's go! More to come!"

"And look where you are now @daniellekellybjj. I know a lot of people are proud of you."

"The intensity of Dani!!!"

Kelly has not yet booked her first ONE world title defense, but the BJJ specialist has kept herself busy, traveling the country and sharing her skills with aspiring jiu-jitsu practitioners.

Who would you like to see Kelly meet when she makes her highly anticipated return to the Circle?

Danielle Kelly's incredible ONE Championship run so far

Following an impressive showing in her ONE Championship debut that earned a $50,000 bonus from the promotion's CEO Chatri Sityodtong, Danielle Kelly returned later that same year against Russian standout Mariia Molchanova. Kelly scored the win, submitting Molchanova just past the two-minute mark.

She followed that up with a win over strawweight MMA standout Ayaka Miura, landing a unanimous decision victory over a much larger opponent. That win ultimately landed her the chance at redemption and ONE Championship gold against former foe Jessa Khan.

In 2021, Khan bested Kelly under the WNO banner via decision. Two years later, they would finally run it back inside the Circle with Kelly leveling the series with another dominant showing.

Could we see Kelly and Khan run it back for a third time?