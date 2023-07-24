Keith Lee MMA net worth: How much is the fighter-turned-TikTok star worth today?

Keith Lee is a social media personality whose first claim to fame were his food reviews on TikTok. This led to his popularity soaring, but it was never meant to. The original reason behind his decision to start making videos actually had to do with fighting.

What some might not know is that Lee is a mixed martial artist. Unfortunately, he struggled with social anxiety for most of his life, and decided to launch a TikTok account in the hope of improving his skills as a talker for post-fight interviews. This culminated in him being featured on the People Vs Food channel on YouTube.

This level of exposure only furthered his popoularity, leading to a partnership with renowned fast casual restaurant Chipotle. According to various sources, including GorillaOverview and the Sports Grail, all of this places Lee's net worth at around the $1 million mark territory.

What is Keith Lee's MMA run, thus far?

In terms of his MMA career, Keith Lee is yet to reach the heights of his more famous brother, Kevin Lee, who once fought for the UFC interim lightweight title. Unfortunately, after suffering a first-round submission loss in his most recent fight, Lee's older brother announced his retirement from the sport.

Meanwhile, the TikToker's own run as a mixed martial artist currently sits at 8 wins and five losses. Most of his run consisted of fights under the Bellator banner. While his brother Kevin Lee spent the most memorable stretch of his career as a lightweight before transitioning to welterweight, 'Killa' is different.

The younger Lee brother fights as a featherweight. After his stint with Bellator came to an end, he took part in a matchup against Jeremiah Labiano. After a hard-fought bout, he was declared the victor via split-decision. The fight happened on September 3, 2022, and he hasn't fought since.

Unlike his brother, Keith Lee is yet to announce a retirement of any sort, but his continued growth as a food reviewer has led to more success than his MMA run could have ever produced, as he unfortunately lacked the inherent potential that many saw in his brother.

Now that 'The Motown Phenom' has retired, perhaps the two will collaborate on a video.