Kelvin Gastelum wants to be on the UFC 256 card; no definite opponent

Kelvin Gastelum hasn't been on the best streak in the last year. Despite an unforgettable Fight of the year classic against Israel Adesanya in April 2019, he has been on a three-fight losing skid, with his most recent defeat coming to Jack Hermansson in just 78 seconds.

As a result, Kelvin Gastelum has slipped down the rankings to number eight, but that hasn't put him down. Kelvin Gastelum tweeted out that he wants to be a part of the UFC 256 card in December but isn't sure who to call out:

UFC 256 will be headlined by a Women's Featherweight title fight. Amanda Nunes will defend the title against Megan Anderson, and Petr Yan will have his first title defense against Aljamain Sterling.

For Kelvin Gastelum, his next fight will be pivotal for his career in the UFC.

Who would make sense for Kelvin Gastelum as an opponent?

Given his losing skid, a top-five opponent is out of the question for Kelvin Gastelum. Moreover, it appears that everyone in the top six of the Middleweight division is either booked or not available.

For Kelvin Gastelum, fighting a lower-ranked opponent might be the way to go. Fighting Derek Brunson would likely make sense if the latter is willing to mix it up. Derek Brunson called out Paulo Costa after his defeat to Israel Adesanya and has been on a good run lately.

There are quite a few options for Kelvin Gastelum, but one more defeat might make him and his team reconsider which division he should be a part of. In the eyes of many, Gastelum isn't cut out for Welterweight after missing weight once in 2014 and once in 2015.

Will Kelvin Gastelum be able to regain his momentum again? He needs a victory in his next fight desperately, irrespective of who he squares up against.