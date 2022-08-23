“He is able to switch gears a lot more” - Ken Lee explains the evolution of Christian Lee

If there’s one person who knows Christian Lee best, it’s Ken Lee. The father of the former ONE lightweight world champion has been by his son’s side throughout his MMA journey.

At just 24 years old, Lee has already accomplished quite a resume in his career. What’s scary though, is that he’s only getting better with each passing day.

The Lee patriarch discussed his son's ever-improving skill set as they head into his highly anticipated rematch with Ok Rae Yoon for the ONE lightweight world title at ONE 160 on August 26 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Ken told ONE:

“[Christian] is able to switch gears a lot more... Christian always had a lot of talent growing up as a child. From when he started his career until now, the main difference would just be adding the experience to his game where he can control his pace and his rhythm a lot better.”

He added:

“As a young fighter, he had one speed, and he would go full blast into everything, which was good. But now, he is able to switch gears a lot more.”

ONE fans have literally watched Christian Lee grow inside the circle. All his professional fights have been under the ONE banner.

Lee entered the sport as a 17-year-old phenom back in 2015, racking up five straight wins all by way of impressive finishes in the first round. We’ve also seen him adapt and become a better version of himself after every setback.

'The Warrior' has already stepped out of the shadow of his sister, current ONE women’s atomweight world champion Angela Lee.

As far as Ken Lee is concerned, Christian is now older, wiser, and definitely better.

Christian Lee is ready to take back what’s his

Christian Lee last fought at ONE: Revolution last year, where he lost the ONE lightweight world championship to OK Rae Yoon in a tight five-round war.

Lee has since moved on from that painful defeat and has his sights set on reclaiming his lost gold. The 24-year-old former world champion has already showcased his ability to avenge a controversial loss.

Back in 2018, Christian Lee was disqualified in his bout against Edward Kelly due to an illegal suplex. A year later, he finished the Filipino decisively in their rematch. If all goes to plan, Lee wants to make the same statement when he runs it back against Rae Yoon.

