“It has affected her as a person” - Ken Lee explains how motherhood changed Angela Lee

We’ve seen ONE Women’s Atomweight World Champion Angela Lee grow as a fighter right before our eyes throughout the years.

‘Unstoppable’ recently embraced a new challenge outside of fighting, as she became a mother for the first time and welcomed adorable baby girl Ava Marie last year.

Ken Lee, Angela’s doting father, has witnessed firsthand how motherhood transformed her eldest daughter into a more nurturing person.

The Lee patriarch had this to say in an exclusive interview with ONE Championship:

“I don’t know if it’s affected her career, but it has affected her as a person. You know, she’s matured from a young girl into a young, loving mother, and all the benefits and attributes that come with that. She’s become a lot more patient. She, of course, has to put her child first.”

Angela Lee, of course, took an almost two-year hiatus from the sport after giving birth. The 26-year-old MMA superstar made a triumphant return to the Circle last March, submitting Stamp Fairtex with a rear-naked choke to retain her world title.

The Singaporean-American fighter is enjoying the best of both worlds. She’s juggling the duties of motherhood while chasing history in the process.

Angela Lee will be headlining the stacked ONE on Prime on Video 2 card on Friday, September 30 against an opponent she knows too well.

The United MMA fighter will be seeking to conquer a second weight class when she challenges Xiong Jing Nan for the ONE Women’s Strawweight World Title.

Apart from the opportunity to win a second belt, Angela Lee could also put an end to her bitter rivalry with the Chinese superstar. The two fierce combatants each own a win over the other in their first two encounters.

One thing’s for sure, this bout may go down as the biggest grudge match in women's MMA.

Angela Lee’s familiarity with Xiong Jing Nan will be key to victory, says Ken Lee

Ken Lee is working double-time at the moment, considering he both trained Christian Lee and Angela for their respective world title matches.

‘The Warrior’ recently reclaimed the ONE Lightweight World Championship against his former tormentor, Ok Rae Yoon. Ken Lee wants to ensure that Angela also comes out on top in her trilogy with Xiong Jing Nan.

The elder Lee believes her daughter has done enough in training and will inevitably get her hand raised by the end of that fight.

He shared:

“Preparing for Xiong will be much the same as preparing for Ok, and we’ve had two camps preparing for Xiong. We’ve had 10 rounds working with her already, so we know her very well. We know her game very well, as she should know Angela’s game very well. But I think it’s one of those things. It’s a great matchup for Angela.”

