“He’s a special athlete” - Ken Lee shares what makes Christian Lee special as a martial artist

Christian Lee was born to be a fighter. Even at a young age, his father, Ken Lee, can attest that his son was a cut above the rest of his peers.

Christian Lee entered ONE Championship in 2015 with a ton of hype behind him, as he followed in the footsteps of his sister, Angela ‘Unstoppable’ Lee. They went on to make history by becoming the first ever brother-sister pair of mixed martial arts world champions.

While we’ve seen a lot of promising young prospects in MMA through the years, ‘The Warrior’ comes from a different breed. In an interview with ONE, Ken Lee shared what what makes Christian truly unique.

“He’s a special athlete and a special martial artist. What makes him different on a technical level is that he has the ability to not just perform at an elite level in every range of mixed martial arts – from the striking, the wrestling, to the jiu-jitsu – but his intellect. His ability to transition from range to range flawlessly really is much more mature than a lot of fighters who’ve been doing it a lot longer."

Facing adversity is nothing new for Christian Lee. He has tasted defeat before, but his stinging loss against Ok Rae Yoon at ONE: Revolution last year left a bad taste in his mouth.

Now, he gets a chance to exact his revenge and reclaim the ONE lightweight world title in the main event of ONE 160 on August 26 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Christian Lee’s versatility will be key to victory

Christian Lee is one of the most well-rounded fighters in the ONE roster right now. The 24-year-old former lightweight king can finish the fight anytime and anywhere. The Singaporean-American fighter has 10 wins via KO/TKO and four coming via submission.

Lee has had to wait nearly a year to get his rematch with the current champion, as Ok Rae Yoon had to recuperate from the broken orbital bone he suffered in their first fight.

Both fighters are now quite familiar with one another after that highly entertaining and razor-close bout last year. Lee came close to finishing Rae Yoon, dropping him in the third round and locking up two close submissions. However, he ultimately did not get the nod from the judges.

This time around, Lee hopes to leave with no questions asked, with a decisive finish and gold around his waist.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Harvey Leonard