Kevin Holland accepts Stephen Thompson's callout after Nate Diaz "did the Stockton Sprint"

Kevin Holland has realigned his proverbial crosshairs for his next assignment at 170 pounds.

In a recent Instagram post, Holland indicated that his desired Nate Diaz booking doesn't seem to be shaping out. So 'Trailblazer' is now looking towards Stephen Thompson as his ideal dance partner for his next trip inside the octagon.

In the caption of the IG post, Holland said:

Diaz did the Stockton sprint so what’s up with the legendary wonder man @wonderboymma @ufc #august #strike #festival #ninja #turtlepower #blackman #texaslive #tonight

Thompson is currently ranked as the No.7-ranked welterweight contender, as per the UFC's official rankings. A spot within the top ten would more than likely await Holland if he were to extend his winning streak to three with a vitory against 'Wonderboy.'

The former multi-time UFC welterweight title challenger is currently on a two-fight losing skid, while Kevin Holland, on the other hand, has won his last pair of bouts.

Thompson recently noted that his name has become a popular one to attach to callouts in the weight class, discussing the topic during the latest episode of his podcast on Youtube.

Holland used to plie his trade as a UFC middleweight, but he has since breathed new life into his in-cage efforts with a move down to 170 pounds.

Kevin Holland's focus on a welterweight run

Holland is now riding back-to-back wins as a welterweight after going through a two-loss, one no contest stretch at 185 pounds.

Both of these bouts have taken place this calendar year, with many wondering if Kevin Holland is aiming to repeat his five-fight run in 2020.

He first beat Alex Oliveira via second-round TKO at UFC 272 in March to resume his winning ways. Holland's last outing saw him garner another second-round finish, this time via D'Arce choke over Tim Means at UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Emmett on June 18th.

Competing sooner, rather than later, and getting into a third bout this year seems to be paramount to Holland, perhaps en route to manfiesting his psychedelic vision of becoming UFC champion that came during a recent experience.

