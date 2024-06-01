Kevin Holland makes 'Diddy' reference in response to Joaquin Buckley's callout: "Calm down son"

Kevin Holland has accused Joaquin Buckley of sounding like P. Diddy (Sean Combs), after 'New Mansa' called out 'Trailblazer' on Instagram. The 31-year-old is currently preparing to face Michał Oleksiejczuk this weekend at UFC 302 in a middleweight bout on Saturday (June 1).

Holland is vying to turn around a run of poor form which has left him 2-4 in his last six appearances.

Ahead of Holland's bout vs. Oleksiejczuk, he appeared in a promotional video for UFC 302 on the UFC's official Instagram page. Holland started the video by jokingly asking fans to come play with him. He said:

"What's up it's your boy Kevin Holland. It's UFC 302. Come play with me... yeah don't play with me, that's nasty haha!"

Trending

Watch the clip here:

While almost everybody knew that Holland was joking, one fighter in particular who didn't was Joaquin Buckley. The 30-year-old, who has recently made headlines for all the wrong reasons after his failed call out of Conor McGregor, took Holland's words seriously and issued another call out. 'New Mansa' wrote:

"@trailblaze2top I’ll play with you 😏😁."

Holland wasted no time in responding and compared Buckley's actions to P. Diddy. The disgraced US rapper is currently facing multiple accusations and charges of physical abuse and sexual assault. Kevin Holland wrote back:

"@newmansa94 calm down son this ain’t no time to be acting like Diddy."

Check out their comments here:

Kevin Holland & Joaquin Buckley's Instagram comments

Kevin Holland believes Islam Makhachev is destined to win the welterweight title in the future

Kevin Holland believes Islam Makhachev is destined to become a multi-weight champion after claiming the Russian fighter will soon be setting his sights on the welterweight division.

Makhachev is currently set to make his third lightweight title defense when he faces Dustin Poirier at UFC 302 this weekend.

Holland discussed the lightweight champ during his pre-fight media obligations, stating that Makhachev will be a 'scary' contender at 170 pounds in the future. He said:

"[Makhachev would be] champ, for sure, for sure. I think Khabib [Nurmagomedov] could have did the same thing if he wanted to. So yeah, for sure... And I think Islam's [Makhachev] probably a little bit more scarier to deal with... He knocked out 'Volk'... I don't think an easy person to put away... Scary, scary guy right there."

Catch Holland's comments regarding Islam Makhachev here, courtesy of @MMAFighting on X:

Expand Tweet