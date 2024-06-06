Kevin Holland has three-word reaction to Michal Oleksiejczuk disagreeing with Herb Dean's stoppage

Kevin Holland recently reacted to Michal Oleksiejczuk's perspective on the outcome of their bout at UFC 302. Last Saturday, 'Trailblazer' secured a technical submission stoppage win against Oleksiejczuk after referee Herb Dean halted the fight in under two minutes.

The bout ended gruesomely with an armbar, resulting in the Polish fighter's arm being snapped.

During a recent interview with MMA Junkie, 'Hussar' shared that despite his arm being contorted unnaturally, he is still awaiting MRI results to determine the exact injury. Oleksiejczuk expressed his belief that Dean's decision to stop the fight was unjustified and stated that he wanted to continue:

"This stoppage is not good. It’s not correct, in my opinion... This is my career. This is my choice. I am really a warrior. I want to fight every time. In my opinion, this is my choice: tap or not."

Check out Michal Oleksiejczuk's comments below:

Holland took to the comments section of MMA Junkie's Instagram post to seemingly apologize for putting Oleksiejczuk in that position. He wrote:

"My bad G."

Check out Kevin Holland's comment below:

Credits: @mmajunkie on Instagram

At the post-event press conference for UFC 302, Holland initially made light of the situation by suggesting that Dean should bear the blame. He stated that the referee wanted him to hold the arm a little longer to force his opponent into submission.

As per the ABC unified MMA rules, a technical submission occurs when a legal submission maneuver leads to unconsciousness or injury, such as broken or dislocated bones/joints. The referee's decision to halt a fight due to a contorted limb is somewhat subjective and relies on their discretion.

Chael Sonnen comes to Herb Dean's defense following Kevin Holland's controversial win at UFC 302

Chael Sonnen recently defended Herb Dean's decisions after Kevin Holland brutally torqued Michal Oleksiejczuk's arm to secure a technical submission win at UFC 302.

After such a vicious outcome, a segment of the MMA community suggested that the veteran referee should have intervened earlier, given the extension of the arm, despite Oleksiejczuk's refusal to tap out.

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Sonnen lashed out at critics who questioned the decision not to stop the fight. Asserting that Dean faced a challenging situation during the bout and that any criticism directed towards him is unwarranted, he said:

"Well, for anybody at home right now putting down on Herb Dean because you would be wildly out of bounds to do so – oh my goodness, Herb Dean has been put in the hardest spots; I have never seen a referee get put in harder spots."

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below: