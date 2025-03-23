Kevin Holland wants a slower schedule after UFC London but there's one reason why he can't do it

Kevin Holland returned to the welterweight division in dominant fashion at UFC London, securing a decisive victory over Gunnar Nelson. The fan-favorite fighter dropped Nelson with a powerful right hand in the opening round and controlled the fight from there, except for a brief scare in the third round when he escaped an arm-triangle choke attempt.

Following the fight, Holland addressed his future plans, acknowledging that while he could take fewer fights, his lifestyle demands otherwise. Speaking to the media he said:

"The amount of money I make these days, I could slow down the amount of money I make these days. I could definitely slow down. But the amount of money I spend these days, I stay active."

After bouncing back from a quick submission loss to Reinier de Ridder earlier this year, Holland looked sharp at 170 pounds, earning him a bonus for his performance. However, his future weight class remains uncertain, as he continues to express interest in both welterweight and middleweight fights:

"If it's at 170 pounds, then, let's be smart, you know, possibly do a [fight] couple months down the road, then another one a couple months down the road. If it's 170 pounds, probably get two more in this year, three at the most. If it's 185 pounds I can fight every fu**ing weekend."

Check out Kevin Holland's comments below;

A look into Kevin Holland’s UFC career

Kevin Holland has had a rollercoaster career in the UFC. In 2018, he made his debut against Thiago Santos but lost by unanimous decision. However, he quickly rebounded with a submission victory over John Phillip.

Holland's breakthrough came in 2020, when he won five fights in a single year, tying a UFC record. His knockout victory over Ronaldo Souza that year stands out as one of his best performances.

Despite losses to top contenders like Derek Brunson and Marvin Vettori in 2021, Holland moved down to welterweight and impressed with victories over Alex Oliveira and Tim Means.

Holland recently faced Reinier de Ridder, a former ONE champion, in 2025 but lost in the first round by submission. However, he bounced back with the victory over Gunnar Nelson, securing another Performance of the Night bonus.

