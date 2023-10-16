Kevin James MMA movie: How did the comedy star prepare for his role in 'Here Comes The Boom'?

Popular American actor and comedian Kevin James previously starred in Here Comes The Boom (2012). He played a high school teacher, who turns into an MMA fighter.

The premise of the film revolves around a teacher working at an underfunded school. Due to the lack of funding, the school is forced to cut certain extracurricular activities, which doesn't sit well with James' character.

As a result, Scott Voss, played by Kevin James, resorts to fighting in mixed martial arts cages to generate additional revenue for the school. The movie is fairly popular, and is well-known amongst fans.

What fans may not know, however, is that Kevin James himself has a long association with mixed martial arts. James, in his high-school and college days, was a wrestler.

In fact, James was one of the toughest wrestlers at his school, and competed in the heavyweight division. Moreover, he also competed alongside his longtime friend and WWE superstar, Mick Foley.

Foley, in fact, has spoken on the subject. According to Foley, a back injury that James sustained created an opening on the team that Foley himself would go on to fill.

According to IMDB, both Foley and James would also go on to attend Cortland University after high school, and Foley has gone on to term James a friend.

Joe Rogan talks about Kevin James and his background in MMA

In an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) alongside MMA legend Bas Rutten, Joe Rogan spoke on Kevin James' ability and skill in mixed martial arts. Coincidentally, both Rogan and Rutten make appearances in Here Comes The Boom (2012).

Speaking on James, Rogan said:

"Kevin is a fucking serious martial artist too. People don't realize that too. He can hit man, he has serious power...He's a gorilla."

Bas Rutten also added:

"His speed that you see in the movie (referring to Here Comes The Boom?) That's real, it's not sped up on camera."

The pair also go on to discuss Rogan's relationship with James, who Rogan terms a 'buddy,' and adds that they lived together in their early 20s in New York.

