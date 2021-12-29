"It's GSP all the way" - Kevin Lee believes it isn't possible for Kamaru Usman to surpass Georges St-Pierre in the welterweight GOAT discussion

Kevin Lee recently stated that Kamaru Usman might not be able to surpass Georges St-Pierre in the welterweight GOAT discussion.

The recently signed Eagle Fighting Championship contender appeared on a recent episode of The Schmozone Podcast with co-hosts Dave Schmulenson and Helen Yee.

During their conversation, Helen Yee asked 'The Motown Phenom' about his opinion on the debate regarding Kamaru Usman or Georges St-Pierre being the welterweight GOAT.

Revealing his thoughts on the discussion, Kevin Lee said:

"I don't like the people who do that though. It's GSP [Georges St-Pierre] all the way. Let's get that out there. GSP, hands down, I don't even think it's possible for him [Kamaru Usman] to be it, unless he goes up to 205 [lbs] and fight Jon Jones. If he beats Jon Jones then I'm saying okay... If you go 205, you fight Jon Jones, you fight Jan Blachowicz, you fight Israel Adesanya or something, Alright, now we can talk. But before that I hate that."

Watch the full interview of Kevin Lee on The Schmozone Podcast below :

Kevin Lee confirms Eagle FC pays him more than UFC does

The UFC recently announced the release of Kevin Lee from the promotion. Many fans and pundits in mixed martial arts were taken aback by this news, especially given that 'The Motown Phenom' been tipped as a future champion for so long.

The departure was quickly confirmed by the fighter through social media. Despite many speculating his move would be to Bellator or PFL, Lee surprised everyone by taking a different path and signing with Eagle FC. The upstart promotion is run by former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Lee said the following about his contract:

“Pretty much everything about it is better than my UFC deal. Pretty much everything. I mean, the only difference is that there’s no PI [Performance Institute]. What the f*** does that mean to me, you know? Even their facility that they’re running the FTX Arena out of is beautiful. It’s got everything in it that you would need. It’s got studios, they’re thinking outside the box, they’ve got a lot more freedom to do things. There was nothing about the UFC that was better, to be honest with you. Maybe the eyeballs for fighting on ESPN, that’s big, but a lot of guys get lost in the shuffle these days."

Watch Kevin Lee on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani below:

Kevin Lee was released from the UFC due to recent losses inside the octagon. His professional MMA record is currently 18-7, with a 2-5 record in his last seven fights.

Despite holding impressive victories over Edson Barboza and Gregor Gillespie, his last two fights saw him defeated at two different weight classes. First losing to UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira in March 2020, he was cut following his loss to Daniel Rodriguez in August this year.

