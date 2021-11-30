Keys to victory: What Stamp Fairtex needs to do to beat Ritu Phogat in the Grand Prix

Stamp Fairtex and Ritu Phogat may be masters of vastly different martial arts disciplines, but their end goal at ONE: Winter Warriors is the same. Both atomweight athletes want to claim the tournament’s prestigious silver belt and earn a world title shot against Angela Lee.

Stamp Fairtex enters the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix Championship Final this Friday, December 3, following decision wins against Alyona Rassohyna and Julie Mezabarba.

Her commanding Muay Thai skills powered her past those top atomweight stars, and Stamp Fairtex will be looking to do the same against one of the division’s most dangerous fighters.

Before the final gets underway inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium, we take a look at some of the keys to victory for the Fairtex standout as she pursues a third world title in as many martial arts disciplines.

Stamp Fairtex needs to find Phogat’s chin, strike hard, and hunt for the KO

Stamp Fairtex’s Muay Thai skills are unmatched by anyone in the division, and if there’s one opponent she could knock out in the ONE Circle, it could very well be Ritu Phogat.

The Fairtex representative has punished a plethora of ONE Super Series talents with her slick combinations, precision, and power, en route to winning both the atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai belts. Hence, facing off against a wrestler who rarely executes any stand-up craft in MMA would be conceptually a much easier affair.

Her past opponents barely gifted Stamp Fairtex any openings, but Phogat’s flaws while fighting within enemy territory were exposed twice, and it almost cost her dearly in the Grand Prix.

The first came against Vietnamese-American Bi Nguyen. Phogat might have let her fists go on several occasions, but that eventually gave ‘Killer Bee’ the chance to score with volume and precision. Then, against Meng Bo in the tournament quarterfinal, the Chinese star connected with a straight right that left Phogat wobbly on the feet.

Stamp Fairtex certainly hits harder than Meng Bo and possesses more dynamic combinations than Nguyen - so she has every right to fancy her chances inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium this Friday.

With Stamp Fairtex’s fight IQ, it could be only a matter of time before she discovers a path to Phogat’s chin. From there, she can strike hard and try to put ‘The Indian Tigress’ to sleep.

Avoid a ground war with Phogat, a wrestling gold medalist

If Stamp Fairtex wants to leave the ONE Circle with her hand raised, the winning formula is pretty straightforward - and that is to avoid grappling with the lifelong wrestler.

Stamp Fairtex may have revealed in previous media interviews that she would love to display her grappling abilities, but the Thai warrior has not faced anyone with Phogat’s repertoire on the mat.

To prevent the Evolve MMA representative’s huge takedowns, Stamp Fairtex must control the distance of the battle. Knowing that Phogat loves to sprint out the blocks, Stamp Fairtex has to be ready to fend off any early advancement.

Stamp Fairtex’s range is key, both to keep Phogat at bay and to implement her takedown defense. She must stay patient and smart. Given her Muay Thai background, Stamp Fairtex will understand how to dart in and out of range. She can also use her teeps, jabs, or sidekicks to prevent Phogat from closing the distance.

If Phogat does manage to close the distance, Stamp Fairtex can halt the contest from going to the mats with her clinch game.

Stamp Fairtex has bullied her rivals from the clinch with knees to the body and head. This has been one of her go-to methods for a takedown, but against ‘The Indian Tigress’ it would be best if she decides to not take the fight into enemy territory.

There are many ways this epic bout could play out. Both stars are perfect examples of their respective disciplines. But only one can walk out of the ONE Circle victorious. Will it be Stamp Fairtex or Ritu Phogat?

