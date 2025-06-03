Keyshawn Davis vs. Edwin De Los Santos: Fight card, date, start time, streaming, how to watch, venue, and more

The Keyshawn Davis vs. Edwin De Los Santos showdown is slated to headline a fight card this weekend. The 12-round bout will see Davis defend his WBO lightweight title against De Los Santos.

Ad

Ad

Trending

Keyshawn Davis vs. Edwin De Los Santos fight card

Main event

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Keyshawn Davis vs. Edwin De Los Santos: WBO lightweight title

Undercard

Abdullah Mason vs. Jeremia Nakathila: NABO and NABF lightweight titles

Kelvin Davis vs. Nahir Albright: light welterweight

Tiger Johnson vs. Janelson Bocachica: welterweight

Troy Isley vs. Etoundi Michel William: middleweight

Keon Davis vs. Michael Velez-Garcia: welterweight

Euri Cedeno vs. Abel Mina: middleweight

Ad

Deric Davis vs. Naheem Parker: lightweight

Patrick O'Connor vs. Marcus Smith: cruiserweight

Keyshawn Davis vs. Edwin De Los Santos date and venue

The upcoming boxing event is scheduled for this Saturday, June 7, and will be held at the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia.

Keyshawn Davis vs. Edwin De Los Santos start time

The event is set to get underway at approximately 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT on Saturday, June 7, for viewers in the United States. Meanwhile, fans in the United Kingdom can catch the action starting at 1:00 AM GMT in the early hours of Sunday, June 8.

Ad

The main event ring walks are anticipated to occur at approximately 11:00 PM ET / 8:00 PM PT in the U.S., which translates to 3:00 AM GMT for viewers in the U.K. However, these timings are subject to change based on how long the undercard bouts last.

Keyshawn Davis vs. Edwin De Los Santos streaming details and how to watch

The entire fight card will be exclusively available for streaming in the United States via the ESPN network. Fans can also watch the event live on the ESPN+ app, a standalone streaming service that does not require a traditional TV subscription.

ESPN+ is accessible with a monthly subscription priced at $10.99, or users can opt for an annual plan at a discounted rate of $109.99.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Pandey With over two years at Sportskeeda, Pranav has authored around 2,900 articles, drawing millions of views across a diverse range of topics. While MMA and boxing remain his primary forte, his expertise extends well beyond combat sports. From political analysis to lifestyle trends and other compelling subjects, his work reflects versatility.



His passion for MMA was ignited by iconic moments such as Brock Lesnar’s groundbreaking UFC debut and Conor McGregor’s meteoric rise to superstardom. These events made him understand the unfiltered, gritty essence of competition, drawing him in with their raw authenticity.



Pranav admires fighters like Alex Pereira for their precision and resilience, as well as the inspiring narratives they bring to the sport. His work also emphasizes the importance of fighter safety, with a focus on issues such as weight-cutting regulations.



Pranav prioritizes thorough research and thoughtful writing, ensuring the integrity of every piece. He is committed to unbiased reporting, always considering multiple perspectives to craft insightful, fact-driven narratives that resonate with readers.



Beyond his professional life, Pranav is passionate about following cricket, discovering new terrains, and engaging in meaningful social connections. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.