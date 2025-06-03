Keyshawn Davis vs. Edwin De Los Santos: Fight card, date, start time, streaming, how to watch, venue, and more

The Keyshawn Davis vs. Edwin De Los Santos showdown is slated to headline a fight card this weekend. The 12-round bout will see Davis defend his WBO lightweight title against De Los Santos.
Keyshawn Davis vs. Edwin De Los Santos fight card
Main event
Keyshawn Davis vs. Edwin De Los Santos: WBO lightweight title
Undercard
Abdullah Mason vs. Jeremia Nakathila: NABO and NABF lightweight titles
Kelvin Davis vs. Nahir Albright: light welterweight
Tiger Johnson vs. Janelson Bocachica: welterweight
Troy Isley vs. Etoundi Michel William: middleweight
Keon Davis vs. Michael Velez-Garcia: welterweight
Euri Cedeno vs. Abel Mina: middleweight
Deric Davis vs. Naheem Parker: lightweight
Patrick O'Connor vs. Marcus Smith: cruiserweight
Keyshawn Davis vs. Edwin De Los Santos date and venue
The upcoming boxing event is scheduled for this Saturday, June 7, and will be held at the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia.
Keyshawn Davis vs. Edwin De Los Santos start time
The event is set to get underway at approximately 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT on Saturday, June 7, for viewers in the United States. Meanwhile, fans in the United Kingdom can catch the action starting at 1:00 AM GMT in the early hours of Sunday, June 8.
The main event ring walks are anticipated to occur at approximately 11:00 PM ET / 8:00 PM PT in the U.S., which translates to 3:00 AM GMT for viewers in the U.K. However, these timings are subject to change based on how long the undercard bouts last.
Keyshawn Davis vs. Edwin De Los Santos streaming details and how to watch
The entire fight card will be exclusively available for streaming in the United States via the ESPN network. Fans can also watch the event live on the ESPN+ app, a standalone streaming service that does not require a traditional TV subscription.
ESPN+ is accessible with a monthly subscription priced at $10.99, or users can opt for an annual plan at a discounted rate of $109.99.