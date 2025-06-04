Keyshawn Davis vs. Edwin De Los Santos - Main card, start time, main event walkouts, and more

Keyshawn Davis vs. Edwin De Los Santos is one of the highly anticipated boxing events scheduled in the month of June. The event will take place at the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia, on June 7. This article provides details about the event, including the fight card, start time, and streaming options.

Ad

Keyshawn Davis vs. Edwin De Los Santos: Main card

Keyshawn Davis vs. Edwin De Los Santos will feature eight fights across four weight classes.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

In the main event, Keyshaawn Davis (13-0-1NC, 9 KO) will attempt to defend his WBO lightweight title against Edwin De Los Santos (16-2, 14 KO) of the Dominican Republic. The fight pits Davis' versatile skill set against Los Santos' power, adding an interesting dynamic to the bout.

Ad

Trending

In the co-main event, Abdullah Mason (18-0, 6 KO) and Jeremia Nakathila (26-4, 21 KO) will face each other for the NABO lightweight titles.

Apart from these, the event features several intriguing matchups. The official main card and preliminary card line-up is yet to be announced.

Check out the Keyshawn Davis vs. Edwin De Los Santos full fight card below (Subject to change):

Main event: Lightweight - Keyshawn Davis (c) vs. Edwin De Los Santos (WBO lightweight title fight)

Ad

Co-main event: Lightweight - Abdullah Mason vs. Jeremia Nakathila (NABO and NABF lightweight title fight)

Undercard

Super lightweight - Kelvin Davis vs. Nahir Albright

Welterweight - Tiger Johnson vs. Janelson Bocachica

Middleweight - Troy Isley vs. Etoundi Michel William

Welterweight - Keon Davis vs. Michael Velez-Garcia

Middleweight - Euri Cedeno vs. Abel Mina

Lightweight - Deric Davis vs. Naheem Parker

Keyshawn Davis vs. Edwin De Los Santos: Start time, main event walkouts

The main card for Keyshawn Davis vs. Edwin De Los Santos will kick off at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT on June 7. Fans in the United Kingdom can catch the live action from 3 am BST on June 8.

Ad

The main event ringwalks are estimated to be around 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT. In the United Kingdom, fans will have to wait till 4 am BST on June 8 for the main event ringwalks to start.

However, main event ringwalk times can vary depending on the length of the undercard fights.

Keyshawn Davis vs. Edwin De Los Santos: Where to watch

Keyshawn Davis vs. Edwin De Los Santos is promoted by Top Rank Boxing. ESPN+ being the primary streaming partner of the promotion, the event will stream live on ESPN+ in the United States.

Ad

Fans can purchase an ESPN+ subscription as a standalone service or as a part of the Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+. The basic version of the Disney bundle costs $16.99 per month, while the premium version is priced at $26.99 per month. Meanwhile, the standalone version of ESPN+ costs $11.99 per month.

In the United Kingdom, the event will stream live on Sky Sports. Fans purchase the Sky Sports package for £35 per month.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajneesh Suhas Reddy Rajneesh Suhas Reddy is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His passion was ignited by the Fight Science shows broadcast on Nat Geo in the 2000s. Rajneesh is fascinated by the backstories of fighters, their journeys, and the compelling storylines leading up to events. Through his writing, Rajneesh connects with fellow MMA enthusiasts and converses about his favorite sport. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.