“Khabib is the Guru” - Ali Abdelaziz opens on Belal Muhammad’s Dagestan preparation plan for Leon Edwards title clash

Ali Abdelaziz recently shared insights into Belal Muhammad's apparent decision to relocate his training camp to Dagestan in preparation for a potential rematch with UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards.

During a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Muhammad shared his plans to once again travel across the globe to train with notable figures from the region. 'Remember the Name' is eager to seek guidance from UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov, with whom he has developed a close relationship over the years, sharing the same manager.

In a recent ESPN MMA interview, Abdelaziz was questioned about the potential involvement of 'The Eagle' in overseeing Muhammad's training. He replied:

"Khabib is the Guru, Khabib is the mind. He loves Belal, I don't know what he is going to be involved but listen Islam Makhachev is a southpaw, Leon Edwards is a southpaw. Some of the best fighters in the world are there [Dagestan]. A lot of guys that people don't even know about them."

Many believe 'Remember the Name' is the probable next title challenger for 'Rocky,' but the situation remains uncertain. While UFC CEO Dana White initially stated in May that Muhammad would be the next contender, his stance appeared less definitive during the post-fight news conference at UFC 296 in December.

Ali Abdelaziz reveals sole UFC fighter he won't reconcile with

During the same interview, Ali Abdelaziz emphasized that there's no possibility for reconciliation with former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor under any circumstances:

"I can have peace with everyone except one person in this game. I will never have peace – you know who – it’s Conor McGregor. I will never have peace with this guy. He’s an idiot. This guy keeps sending me videos on Instagram, and direct messages, we’re going back and forth… He’s a guy I will never have peace with. Maybe he find God or something, maybe we can have peace. But I’ll never have peace with this guy, ever."

The animosity between 'The Notorious' and Abdelaziz may have originated from the Irishman's accusations against the Dominance MMA CEO as an informant. These allegations were made during the pre-fight press conference leading up to McGregor's bout against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in October 2018.

