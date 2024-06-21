Khabib Nurmagomedov roped in by ex-UFC middleweight while reacting to bear visiting Jon Jones' home: "Go out and have some fun"

Footage of a bear strolling outside of Jon Jones' home has prompted a former UFC middleweight star to give a shout-out to MMA legend Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Earlier this week, 'Bones' posted footage of the animal curiously walking around his home on social media. In the title, the MMA star seemingly suggested that he had no intention of going outside while the animal was still around:

"Had a cocaine bear out tearing through my garbage this morning. Sorry buddy, can't help you here, should've caught me some years ago."

Check out the video below:

Derek Brunson for one, was seemingly disappointed with the heavyweight champion's call. 'Blonde' responded to Jones' post, jokingly instigating the fighter claiming that 'The Eagle' would've made light work of the animal.

"Khabib would've double-legged him. Come on goat, go out and have some fun."

For context, Nurmagomedov holds a certain distinction that few other MMA fighters hold. He has wrestled a bear. There is a footage of a nine-year-old Nurmagomedov wrestling a bear in Dagestan.

While the footage was initially thought to be a hoax, it was later confirmed as a legitimate one.

Jones and Nurmagomedov are two of the fighters who constantly divide the MMA community when it comes to the greatest of all-time discussions.

Jones has on more than one occasion shown that he doesn't consider 'The Eagle' his equal much less his superior. So Brunson's sly jab might not have been to the heavyweight kingpin's liking.

When Jon Jones vehemently defended his GOAT status against Khabib Nurmagomedov

Jon Jones is one of the greatest mixed martial artists to have graced the UFC octagon. Apart from a DQ loss in 2009, 'Bones' has never been bested in his MMA career.

Jones is convinced that he has no equal in the sport. In an Instagram post from a few years back, he blasted people who saw Khabib Nurmagomedov as a worthy contender for the GOAT status saying:

"I'm talking to all you Khabib fans out there. 15 world titles to your guy's four and you guys are really talking about who is the best fighter ever? You guys are joking, right? 15 to four. Are you guys kidding me?"

Catch Jon Jones' comments below:

As Jones sees it, former UFC two-division champion Georges St-Pierre is the only person who can even remotely match him in terms of MMA accolades.