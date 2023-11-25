“Khalil by murder” - Fans predict tough night at office for Anthony Smith as UFC announces short notice fight with Khalil Rountree

Dana White recently announced that Anthony Smith will face Khalil Rountree in a short-notice light heavyweight contest at UFC Vegas 83 on December 9.

Rountree was initially booked against Azamat Murzakanov for the UFC Austin event on December 2. Unfortunately, Murzakanov has reportedly contracted pneumonia and will no longer be able to compete. After the undefeated Russian was forced out of the bout, 'Lionheart' stepped up to replace him.

MMA journalist Marcel Dorff reported the news via his X handle. Soon after the tweet went live, fans and users took to the comments section to share their predictions. While some thought Anthony Smith had a strong shot, many backed Khalil Rountree to dismantle the former light heavyweight title contender.

Expand Tweet

One fan strongly backed Rountree and wrote:

"Khalil by murder."

Another fan wrote:

"It's going to be a long night for Smith."

Check out some more reactions below:

Screenshots from @BigMarcel24 on X

This bout will mark Smith's third outing in 2023. He last faced Ryan Spann in their rematch at UFC Singapore in August, picking up a hard-fought split-decision victory after a three-round contest. The win stopped the Nebraska native's two-fight losing skid.

On the other hand, Khalil Rountree is on an incredible four-fight win streak and is coming off a first-round knockout over Chris Daukaus at UFC Vegas 78.

Anthony Smith believes Leon Edwards wouldn't want a middleweight move if Khamzat Chimaev was champion

Anthony Smith recently weighed in on Leon Edwards potentially moving up to 185 pounds and competing in the middleweight division. The former UFC light heavyweight title contender opined that 'Rocky' wouldn't be so eager to move up if Khamzat Chimaev was champion instead of Sean Strickland.

While Edwards is set to defend the 170-pound strap against Colby Covington at UFC 296 in December, the Englishman has expressed an interest in going up to 185 pounds with a win. However, 'Lionheart' disagrees with Edwards and believes the welterweight champion must face other 170-pound contenders first.

Expand Tweet

Speaking to Michael Bisping, Anthony Smith stated that Leon Edwards must clear out the welterweight division and face potential title contenders like Belal Muhammad, Ian Garry, Shavkat Rakhmonov, and Gilbert Burns. He continued:

"Of course, he’s going to want to move up right now. If Khamzat [Chimaev] was the champion, I don’t know if we’d see Leon running to middleweight so quickly, but I think we have a champion in Sean Strickland that he believes matches up well with him, and it stylistically makes a lot of sense."

Catch Smith's comments below (3:50):