Khalil Rountree Jr. makes Michael Bisping and Paul Felder laugh by outlining $100,000 for British accent dream: "I'm British by heart"

Khalil Rountree Jr. has a strong appreciation for the British accent. The United Kingdom has a complex history of migration, cultural integration and assimilation that has resulted in the country's linguistic diversity. However, Received Pronunciation, often viewed as the 'standard' British accent, has become highly influential, particularly among non-native English speakers and individuals from other Geographical regions.

During his recent appearance on Michael Bisping's Believe You Me podcast, Rountree, a top UFC light heavyweight contender and former title challenger, expressed his eagerness to learn the British accent, stating:

"I'm British by heart, and I told somebody if I could pay like $100,000 to have a British accent, I'd do it."

Rountree's comments got a huge laughter from Bisping and co-host Paul Felder. When Bisping asked him to try to speak using the British accent, Rountree hilariously replied:

"I don't want to embarrass myself. It's gotta come naturally."

Check out Khalil Rountree's interaction with Michael Bisping and Paul Felder below:

Khalil Rountree Jr. shares his thoughts on fighting in Azerbaijan

Khalil Rountree Jr. will return to action on June 21, where he will face former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill in the main event of UFC on ABC 8, scheduled to take place at the Baku Crystal Hall in Baku, Azerbaijan. The event will mark the UFC's debut in Azerbaijan, and Rountree seems excited to be a part of it.

During the aforementioned interaction with Michael Bisping and Paul Felder on the Believe You Me podcast, Rountree shared his thoughts on the unique opportunity, stating:

"Honestly, my feelings were of excitement. When the emotions settled that the fight will be rescheduled. I was pissed off when that happened. But when they told me that they got it rescheduled and that it would be in Azerbaijan, I was excited, because when am I ever going to go there on my own? So, seems like a beautiful place to go visit and fight."

Check out Khalil Rountree Jr.'s comments below (15:43):

Rountree Jr. vs. Hill was expected to take place at UFC 303 in June 2024. However, the fight was cancelled as Rountree accidentally ingested a banned substance through a tainted supplement.

The matchup was rescheduled for UFC Kansas City in April 2025, but was postponed again due to an injury to Hill. This resulted in the fight getting re-booked to headline in Azerbaijan.

