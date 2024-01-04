Khamzat Chimaev body slams fellow fighter within 24 hours of sharing alarming sickness pictures (VIDEO)

Khamzat Chimaev seems to have been dealing with more than just a hand injury since his last fight in the octagon.

'Borz' has maintained a low profile since securing his 13th consecutive victory (seventh in his current promotion) with a hard-earned majority decision against Kamaru Usman in the co-main event of UFC 294 last October. Chimaev was initially set to square off against Paulo Costa at the event before 'Borrachinha' withdrew due to an elbow injury. Usman then stepped in on 10 days' notice to fight the Chechen-born middleweight.

Chimaev recently turned to X to share an update on his illness, where his face seemed excessively swollen in a now-deleted photo collage. The 29-year-old was also suffering from an infection that covered his upper body and had to be placed on a ventilator in a hospital. He wrote:

"I was very sick, my hand was injured, so I couldn’t return right away, I want to tell all the fountains, I want to see myself in battle more than all of you, I love this job, I will do and prove that I am the best, as always we do, and I will be back soon to Insha'Allah training."

Check out Khamzat Chimaev's photos below:

Within 24 hours of removing the post, Chimaev shared a video on Instagram stories, revealing a significant improvement in his health as he executed a body slam on a fellow fighter.

Check out the screengrabs of Khamzat Chimaev's Instagram post below:

Credits: @khamzat_chimaev on Instagram

Josh Thomson casts doubt on Khamzat Chimaev's recent performances

Khamzat Chimaev solidified his status as one of the top welterweights by securing a hard-fought unanimous decision victory against Gilbert Burns at UFC 273 in April 2022. However, a significant weight miss in his subsequent welterweight bout against Nate Diaz prompted a return to the 185-pound division at UFC 294.

While explosive finishes and relentless pressure marked Chimaev's initial fights, matchups against elite contenders like Burns and Kamaru Usman have showcased a different storyline. Notably, his later performances appeared to lack the customary tenacity that fans have come to associate with 'Borz'.

During a recent episode of the WEIGHING IN podcast, former UFC lightweight fighter Josh Thomson voiced doubts regarding Chimaev's recent showings:

"I said this the last time I saw him fight: I’m not sold on him yet. I’m not sold on Khamzat Chimaev. Everyone’s like, ‘You’re stupid, you’re being a hater.’ I’m like, ‘No, I don’t care what you guys say.’ I’ve been in the fight game a long, long time. Fighters come, fighters go. They explode onto the scene and guess what? Then they linger around for a little bit hoping to get back on track, and some of them never do, and some have a resurgence."

Check out Josh Thomson's comments below (1:05:20):