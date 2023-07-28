Khamzat Chimaev calling Darren Till his 'brother' leads to wholesome fan reactions

Khamzat Chimaev and Darren Till's bromance has continued to remain strong, despite the latter leaving the UFC back in February.

Till suffered a torrid time in the octagon before making the decision to leave the organization, losing five of his last six fights. Despite the tough times that he faced, however, one constant that remained was his blossoming friendship with rising star Khamzat Chimaev.

Till has made the walk to the octagon as part of Chimaev's team in his last few outings and even opted to join 'Borz' at the Allstar Training Center in Stockholm, Sweden during his final years in the UFC. As such, the pair have often posted pictures together and have been labeled as MMA's 'Smesh bros'.

Recently, Chimaev has reminded fans that their friendship remains despite Till's decision to walk away from fighting. He posted:

"@darrentillofficial BROTHER 🦾"

The wholesome moment has got MMA fans reacting in the comments, with many happy to see that the pair are still the best of friends. One fan wrote that they were happy to see that their loyalty to one another had remained.

"Loyalty above all"

Another fan wrote:

"SMESHBROS 4 LYFE"

Instagram user @sawandr46 wrote that they were happy to see the pair reunited:

"Finally with Darren. Good to see you both."

Henry Cejudo predicts Khamzat Chimaev vs Paulo Costa outcome

Khamzat Chimaev is officially set for a run at middleweight as he prepares to face the No.7 ranked Paulo Costa at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi.

The step up in division is seen as a welcome change by fans, following the controversy surrounding Chimaev's 7.5lb weight miss for his bout against Nate Diaz last September.

Much of the speculation around the fight is whether or not 'Borrachinha' will have any answers for 'Borz' and his dominant wrestling. Weighing in on the bout and giving his two cents was Henry Cejudo.

According to 'Triple C', Paulo Costa has made tremendous strides in his wrestling behind the scenes and believes the fight will be closer than most think. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Cejudo said:

“I love this matchup. I mean I think this matchup is going to be the next person that more like is probably gonna get the title fight at 185 pounds. Khamzat Chimaev, a guy with tenacity, a guy that loves to grapple, a guy that loves to throw hands. He is going up to middleweight against a real middleweight, a big middleweight. The biggest challenge that somebody like Khamzat Chimaev is going to have against a guy like Paulo is could he take this dude down. Could he take this dude and could he actually hold him down?”