Khamzat Chimaev calls out UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya on Twitter

UFC sensation Khamzat Chimaev has taken to his official social media account to call out reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

Khamzat Chimaev has taken the UFC by storm in 2020

Khamzat Chimaev possesses an excellent amateur wrestling resumé and successfully transitioned to the sport of MMA, amassing an MMA record of nine wins and no losses thus far.

Three of his aforementioned nine wins have come in the 2020 calendar year under the UFC promotional banner.

Chimaev, who goes by the moniker Borz, which means the Chechen Wolf, made his promotional debut for the UFC on July 16th, 2020.

Chimaev fought John Philips in a middleweight bout, dominated his foe, and submitted Philips in round two of the one-sided fight.

Following this, Chimaev competed ten days later, this time around in a welterweight bout against Rhys McKee. He put on yet another dominant performance, besting McKee via first-round TKO and thereby securing wins in both the UFC middleweight and welterweight divisions.

In light of his one-sided wins in back-to-back fights, within a record ten-day span nonetheless, Khamzat Chimaev was booked by the UFC to face veteran fighter Gerald Meerschaert.

Chimaev fought Meerschaert on September 19th, 2020, and went on to defeat the veteran by way of KO in only 17 seconds.

Needless to say, Chimaev’s outstanding performances have set the MMA world abuzz as to what the talented fighter could achieve in the time to come.

Hailing from Chechnya, Russia and training in Stockholm, Sweden, Chimaev is considered by many in the combat sports community to be one of the top prospects in the sport of MMA today.

Khamzat Chimaev is set to face Leon Edwards, but eyes Israel Adesanya fight too

Presently, Khamzat Chimaev is scheduled to fight top-ranking UFC welterweight Leon Edwards in the headlining bout of UFC Fight Night 186 that will take place on December 19th, 2020.

As noted, Chimaev competes in both the welterweight and middleweight divisions.

Chimaev’s next fight, the main event bout against Edwards, is set to be contested at welterweight, but the young fighter has consistently asserted that he does intend to continue fighting at middleweight too.

On that note, Khamzat Chimaev has now put forth a tweet, featuring a video of him executing a beautiful running slam takedown on an opponent. Chimaev took aim at UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya by way of the tweet that read as follows:

“You want to fly? @stylebender”

Furthermore, Chimaev had previously posted a Photoshopped image of him and Adesanya engaging in a staredown.

Adesanya last fought at UFC 253 this September, successfully defending his UFC middleweight belt against Paulo Costa via second-round TKO.

Adesanya is set to move up to the light heavyweight division to challenge its current champion Jan Blachowicz for the latter’s UFC light heavyweight title. Their fight will reportedly take place in March 2021.

Meanwhile, should Khamzat Chimaev get past high-ranking welterweight contender Leon Edwards, he’d move close to a shot at the UFC welterweight championship that’s currently held by Kamaru Usman.